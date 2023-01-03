Shay Mitchell simply dazzled in a silver minidress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Shay Mitchell had another major fashion moment over the weekend as she slipped her famous figure into a stunning silver minidress.

The 35-year-old fashionista posed up a storm in the sparkly number while showing off plenty of her soft and smooth skin.

Since breaking out on the scene back in 2010, fans can always rely on Shay to come through with a look!

The Canadian native shot to fame playing the role of Emily Fields on the hit TV series Pretty Little Liars which ran for seven seasons.

The iconic Freeform show might have ended in 2017 – we’re still not over it! – but Shay has not stopped since.

Countless movies, endless red-carpet appearances, and even two babies later, Shay is still keeping busy and still giving us major fashion moments.

Shay Mitchell stuns in sparkly minidress

On Monday, the You star took to her Instagram to share a series of sizzling selfies from her New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Shay struck a gorgeous pose in the snaps shared with her 35.1 million followers.

Donning a tiny minidress that did favors for her model figure, Shay exuded style and sex appeal.

The minidress was adorned with tiny sparkles too, adding a touch of opulence to her barely-there look.

Not afraid to show off her skin, Shay’s ensemble had a plunging neckline and tiny straps that wrapped around her lean shoulders.

Shay, who welcomed her second child earlier this year, styled her signature chocolate tresses into loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

For makeup, the beauty rocked a smokey eye, sky-high lashes, and a generous coating of pink gloss on her famous pout.

The mom-of-two finished off the look by slipping into a pair of clear wedges, which accentuated her long and toned legs.

It’s not just us that are totally digging Shay’s sparkly dress, though!

The Hollywood star herself wrote in the caption, “I loved this dress so much I wore it into the morning.”

We’re guilty of doing that, too, Shay, don’t worry…

Shay Mitchell works out at least three times a week

Shay has won the hearts of millions of fans all over the globe thanks to her incredible talent, stellar style, and pulse-racing figure.

But for Shay, her sensational physique requires a lot of effort and commitment.

So much so that the brunette beauty told Shape that she works out at least three times a week and always switches up the routines.

In another interview with Shape, Shay revealed her top fave workouts, which include: Pilates, hot yoga, boxing, hiking, and indoor spinning.

However, the star previously revealed to The Cut that her reason for exercising is not to “get skinny” but to instead focus on building strength.