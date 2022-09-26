Shay Mitchell stuns in skintight catsuit just months after giving birth

Shay Mitchell looks incredible with a bold green waterline. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Shay Mitchell looked fashionable in an all-red outfit.

The Canadian actress is in Milan, Italy, right now attending all the most incredible fashion shows at Milan Fashion Week.

She recently switched her long dark hair to a bright red color, and it looks incredible on her.

Her hair was styled straight with extensions to add length and volume.

Mitchell matched the color of her hair with her clothing to attend the Versace fashion show.

She wore a show-stopping skin-tight long-sleeved catsuit and covered up most of her legs with a beautiful pair of thigh-high red silk boots.

The 35-year-old posed in a purple Versace set next to Alessandro Morelli and Vanessa Hudgens, adding a long black coat on top.

For accessories, she chose a red choker made by a bunch of the brand’s icons in charms.

She went for a bold eye makeup look in the form of black smokey eyes and a nude lip.

The mom of two posted a set of pictures of this night on her Instagram account, which now has 34.5 million followers.

Shay Mitchell is an executive producer on The Cleaning Lady

Shay Mitchell is a Canadian actress mostly known for her iconic role as Emily Fields in the mystery thriller drama series Pretty Little Liars.

But even after the show ended, Mitchell continued with her acting career in other hit shows like Netflix’s You and Hulu’s Dollface.

Now, she is part of the crew of The Cleaning Lady. The show was renewed for a second season because of its success. It became the show with the #1 largest total multi-platform audience for a new Fox show, as well as the network’s highest-rated drama premiere in two years.

This time the actress isn’t in front of the camera. She opened up to Variety about her role as an executive producer and what attracted her to be part of this series, “I saw the original series called “La Chica Que Limpia” and I fell in love. It made me ask myself some really tough questions. After finishing the series, I wanted to take that concept but explore topics of privilege and exploitation in the U.S. as it pertains to immigrants.”

Mitchell expressed how important it was for her that the cast was diverse to represent people who normally don’t get a lot of representation.

The Cleaning Lady airs Mondays at 9/8c on Fox.