Shay Mitchell stuns in plunging black swimsuit

Shay Mitchell stuns in swimsuit for Italy vacay. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Canadian actress Shay Mitchell is stunning in a plunging black swimsuit on a boat during her Italian vacation.

Best known for her role as Emily Fields in the thrilling drama series Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell looks fantastic in a black one-piece bathing suit from Monday Swimwear.

Monday Swimwear is a swimwear brand for women founded by Natasha Oakley and Devin Brugma.

According to its website, Monday Swimwear is known for its iconic feminine designs, flawless fit, soft-to-touch feel, and enduring quality.

Shay is wearing the Maui One Piece in black, which features a classic silhouette with a high-cut leg, supportive underwire cups, and adjustable shoulder straps for a custom fit.

It’s available on their official website and retails for $175.

Shop Shay Mitchell’s luxury vacation look

The BEIS founder paired her one-piece with chunky black sunglasses from Feramgomo, a Versace wrap cover-up, bold gold jewelry from custom jewelry designer Lauren Rubinski, and a bright green Bottega bag.

To shop the look, you can get these Thick Oval Acetate Sunglasses from Ferragamo for $320 at Neiman Marcus.

Her bold Versace coverup is called the Barocco-print beach coverup and is available for $1,025 on the website FAR FETCH.

Her iconic green bag is the Bottega Venetta Teen Pouch in the shade Grass. It is available on their website and retails for $1,950.

Shay took to her Instagram to show off this look and captured it with a simple, “🌊.”

Shay Mitchell’s love for her travel-inspired brands BÉIS and Onda

It’s no secret that Shay loves to travel. Her Instagram is filled with vacation selfies, European scenery, and pictures of her ultimate travel essentials from her brands BÉIS and Onda. BÉIS is a brand dedicated to giving customers an effective and economical way to pack their things before their next road trip.

From luggage to makeup bags, BÉIS has bags, luggage, and travel accessories for everyone that fuse style with functionality.

On the BEIS site, Shay says why she started the brand. “After countless trips and #Shaycations, I realized that I wanted to create amazing, affordable pieces for travelers like myself and—in turn—everyone inspired to seek new places, meet new people and share the world.”

To give customers the perfect vacation buzz, Shay also founded the brand Onda. Onda makes tequila seltzers that are 100 calories, contain no added sugar, and are made with real fruit juice.

Onda comes in eight delicious flavors: Pineapple, Passion Fruit, Mango, Strawberry, Lime, Grapefruit, Blood Orange, and Watermelon.

With this luxury boat look, a BEIS bag, and an ice-cold Onda, fans themselves can be ready to look like Shay on their next vacation.