Shay Mitchell styles in an all-pink ensemble for an epic Blumarine photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

Shay Mitchell looked like an absolute princess as she encapsulated the scenery of a perfect pink fairytale.

The Pretty Little Liars alum looked completely glamorous as she styled in all-pink for a recent photo shoot with fashion company Blumarine.

Shay took to her Instagram with the photographs as she shared the three epic shots with her 35.1 million followers.

In the first slide that was presented, the actress sat along a cream-colored wall as she styled in her pink princess attire.

Shay wore a strapless sheer minidress that featured a pretty ruffled trim along the edges.

Sign up for our newsletter!

While she posed for the camera she styled in a pair of oversized pink sunglasses as she grabbed onto her ponytail.

Shay Mitchell is dressed to impress in her pink sheer minidress

In the second slide, the camera captured the PLL actress at the same angle which was focused on the lower half of her body.

The actress showcased her slender yet toned legs as she grabbed onto her heel. Shay had styled the sheer ensemble with a pair of gorgeous pointed-toe pumps that featured a long stiletto heel.

The pictured captured shay in mid-motion as her long dark locks flowed in the wind behind her.

For the last slide, the Canadian beauty reached her hand out toward the camera to show off the outfit from another unique angle.

Shay accessorized her elegant attire with an assortment of gold jewelry and further paired it with a black Blumarine handbag.

The sleek-looking handbag featured beautiful gem-embellished lettering that spelled out “Blurmarine” across the front.

As if the dress wasn’t captivating enough within itself, the baby blue sky added an extra layer of colors while it featured fluffy clouds that lit up the sky with glowing pink hues.

She captioned the post, “On Wednesday’s we wear 🎀”

Shay Mitchell announces a huge re-stock of her Atlas Pink Collection by Beis

As the founder of Beis luggage company, the actress has become incredibly busy since her success with the hit television series Pretty Little Liars.

Shay has been working hard to create the utmost perfect luggage that is carefully designed to keep travelers moving effortlessly while staying fashion-forward.

All pieces are made with long-lasting fabrics that will help keep the product in pristine condition, even after years of use.

Shay has seen much success since the company originally launched back in October 2018.

In a recent post, the company expressed that one of their fan-favorite products would be back in stock after they sold out months ago.

The aesthetically pleasing post featured a colorful array of luggage accessories lined up next to one another as Shay announced the exciting news.

The post was captioned, “JUST RESTOCKED: the Atlas Pink Collection. The Weekender, Mini Weekender, Rollers, and Accessories are BACK 💕 US restock only, back in Canada and EU early Feb x.”

Fans can now purchase the Atlas Pink Collection on the Beis website while supplies last.