Shay Mitchell is seen looking amazing for her new collaboration with Beis. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Shay Mitchell stunned in her recent photoshoot for her latest collaboration with her bag line, Beis.

Shay was seen striking a pose in front of a grey backdrop, where she wore a thick blue jacket that included large pockets. The jacket was also lined with black buttons for a pop of color.

She decided to leave the jacket open, showing off the fact she opted for no shirt underneath. The Dollface actress added a white skirt that gathered at the seams.

The You star went for a sultry makeup look with grey smokey eyes, strong eyebrows, and pink lipstick.

Shay wore her hair in layered beach waves that perfectly cascaded on her shoulders.

Instead of wearing necklaces or jewelry, she accessorized with multiple patterned bags.

Shay Mitchell posing for Beis in collaboration with model Elsa Hosk. Pic credit: @shaymitchell/Instagram

Her bag line is filled with whimsical patterns, earth-tone colors, and a myriad of bags to suit every person and need.

The Beis collaboration was a family affair for Shay Mitchell

The photo revealed a Beis x Elsa collection, which is the first collaboration with Swedish model Elsa Hosk.

The photo shoot was not just Elsa and Shay, however, but also included Shay’s children Atlas and Rome as well.

Daughter Atlas could be seen in an all-white jumpsuit while playing in front of a green see-saw to match one of the bags from the line. The adorable toddler had her curly hair in a bun with a small dinosaur clutched in her hand.

Atlas’s little sister Rome posed with the Swedish model, looking adorable as ever. She wore a white linen dress with flowers on top of her head.

Shay and Elsa took a different approach to their wardrobes, opting for bright patterns vs. the stark white outfits the children were in.

Shay wore a long sleeve tea-length dress that skimmed her body perfectly. She pulled her hair back and sported a large tote that she held close to her, while Elsa wore a blue patterned two-piece short set. The top model paired her outfit with green sunglasses and a smaller tote than Shay’s bag with the same pattern.

Shay Mitchell used to hate the bags on the market

The Beis co-founder launched her travel line in 2018. She previously admitted in an interview with Forbes that she saw a huge gap in the market.

She explained that the brand “came about out of my own growing frustration with market offerings.”

“I’ve been traveling since I was a teenager and was always a bit frustrated by the travel accessories on the market,” she continued.

She explained how many travel bags did not look great aesthetically or were simply too expensive, and Beis was her chance to create travel bags that were both affordable and chic.