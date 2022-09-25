Shay Mitchell stuns in low-cut leather dress in ‘Milano’

Shay Mitchell wears low-cut leather dress while having fun in Milan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Shay Mitchell makes her debut in Milan, Italy, as she wears a stunning, low-cut leather dress during Milan’s fashion week.

The 35-year-old actress has been quite active on social media lately, especially on Instagram.

In her most recent post, which was captioned “Milano nights,” Shay gives her Instagram followers a collage of random shots from her Milan trip.

The first picture is absolutely breathtaking, as she’s photographed walking down the streets of Milan. Shay is wearing a low-cut leather dress, in which the sleeves are cut off at the shoulders.

She accessorizes the look with some silver hoop earrings and a dainty silver bracelet, finalizing the whole look with black, rectangular sunglasses.

Her makeup complements the outfit as she effortlessly glows with her lightly bronzed cheeks and a nude lip. Her hair flows naturally behind her, pulled back, away from her face.

Shay Mitchell is a fashion inspiration

The former Pretty Little Liars star has been making quite a statement recently, especially when it comes to her fashion style.

The actress has been spoiling her social media fans with constant pictures of her recent travels and unveiling her high fashion as she goes along.

In another recent post, Shay is seen happily dancing with her friend, expressing herself in the most genuine way.

Shay showcases her flawless physique as she wears a very short black latex mini dress and matching black latex thigh-high boots.

The star adds a splash of color to the look by wearing a feathery emerald green coat, which she has hanging off her shoulders, and this time, her hair is slicked back in braids.

Shay Mitchell balances fun and fashion all while being a mom of two

It’s apparent the star knows how to have fun and cherish life as it is. However, with all that fun and fashion, Shay maintains her full-time job as a mother of two.

The star welcomed her second child back in May of this year, and she seemed happier than ever.

Shay posted a picture to her Instagram earlier this month, as she held her 4-month-old close to her, smiling while in her white bathing suit. She captioned the photo by saying, “Just as sweet the second time around.”

It’s safe to say Shay lives a rather ravishing life as she demonstrates the perfect balance between fun, fame, and her family life.