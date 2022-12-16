Shay Mitchell is absolutely stunning in her gorgeous brown ensembles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Shay Mitchell looked absolutely phenomenal as she teamed up with Cacharel Parfums for a recent photoshoot.

The Pretty Little Liars alum in a variety of beautiful brown hues, promoted the company’s satisfying scents.

Shay certainly knows how to slay, and this photoshoot was a perfect representation of just that.

The Canadian actress was kind enough to share the memorable moment with her fans as she took to Instagram with the shots.

She gifted her 35 million followers with not only one but seven breathtaking photographs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans can always count on Shay to serve some sensational looks while supporting one of her favorite brands.

Shay Mitchell stuns for some milkshake fun

In the photoshoot for Cacharel Parfums, Shay was captured in a gorgeous camel-colored ensemble that complemented her complexion perfectly.

The patent leather ensemble included a brown tube top that was paired with some high-waisted flare pants.

She then added a pair of matching brown open-toed heels. The heels featured a cute strap design that gave the actress extra support and included speckled brown laces.

However, the main attraction was presented in Shay’s one hand as she held on tightly to a decadent-looking milkshake.

The heavenly milkshake oozed whip cream and chocolate syrup that further leaked down the sides and onto Shay’s hands.

In the other slides presented, the actress styled in an array of different brown tones that made Shay’s skin effortlessly glow.

It goes without saying Shay certainly represented the brand perfectly as she helped promote their new holiday scents.

She captioned the post, “My milkshake brings all the… 🙄 Jk but this @cacharelparfums scent definitely has all the right notes of chocolate, cream, and the most subtle hint of citrus. Perfect for the holidays 👃🏼👌🏽 #delicious.”

Shay Mitchell is a proud partner of Hydralyte

In another recent post, Shay announced her fun collaboration with Hydralyte as she further introduced her new flavor Lemon Squeeze.

In the video that Shay shared, Shay was seen giving a step-by-step demonstration of how to appropriately use the product for the best taste possible.

While she gave her fans some helpful tips and tricks, she whispered throughout the whole video as she included a bunch of fun, oddly satisfying sounds.

She captioned the post, “Allow me to introduce you – via #ASMR – to my new @hydralyte flavor, Lemon Squeeze(eeeeeee) 🍋#hydralytepartner #ad.”

Fans can now go ahead and try out Shay’s new Lemon Squeeze flavor by simply purchasing the product online.

The product is available through Hydralyte’s website and automatically comes with a 30-day guarantee.