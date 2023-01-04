Shay Mitchell struck a gorgeous pose in a hot pink dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Fashionista Shay Mitchell proved pink is most definitely her color as she slipped into a stunning hot pink crocheted dress.

The 35-year-old exuded style and confidence as she stunned in the pink dress, which clung to all the right places.

Shay, who welcomed her second child in May last year, is no stranger to pushing the boundaries when it comes to her fashion and style.

For over 10 years, the Canadian native has served plenty of wow-worthy looks – much to the delight of her adorned fans.

On Tuesday, Shay took to her Instagram to share another series of sizzling snaps from her vacation.

The You star truly looked phenomenal as she posed up a storm in the selfie shared with her 35.1 million followers.

Shay Mitchell poses up a storm in crotched dress

For the impromptu photoshoot, Shay slipped into a gorgeous hot pink dress that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

The intricate number had a plunging neckline, too, which showed off plenty of Shay’s smooth and soft skin.

Ensuring she kept partially covered, Shay hinted at her sensational physique underneath a crochet overlay.

Shay’s makeup drew out her flawless features, while an application of pink lipstick and a sweep of vibrant highlighter tied together her beach-ready ensemble.

Shay tucked her luscious and long locks behind her ears, which spotlighted gold heart-shaped earrings.

The mom-of-two teamed her pink ensemble with matching shades that were as equally fabulous, as well as a pair of gold sliders.

Shay Mitchell launches luggage line Béis

With countless movies, awards, and iconic fashion moments under her belt, Shay is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon!

It’s not just the world of fashion and showbiz that the star is currently dominating, though Shay has even ventured out into business too.

In 2018, the actor-turned-entrepreneur launched her luggage line, Béis – pronounced base.

The brand offers durable and eco-friendly products, including suitcases, bags, and other travel essentials that are equally as stylish.

It was Shay’s jet-setting lifestyle that inspired her to co-found the brand nearly six years ago.

“I would be traveling and I would hit up the design team and question why there wasn’t a certain component on my bag,” Shay explained to MailOnline.

The star also revealed how she wanted to “create, functional, versatile, and chic items that don’t break the bank.”

“Travel can already be expensive, the bags that you’re bringing with you should’t be,” she added.

The line has become super successful, as Inc reports it brought in $20 million in revenue in its first year of business.