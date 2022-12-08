Shay Mitchell looks fabulous for Alexa’s photo shoot. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

All eyes were fixed and focused on Shay Mitchell as she shared some rather breathtaking photos with her fans.

Shay gifted her fans with an array of mesmerizing views as she teamed up with Alexa, a magazine issued by The New York Post.

This special release by Alexa is called The Best of Everything and Shay will be the gorgeous representative on the cover for their new holiday issue.

The Pretty Little Liars alum looked more gorgeous than ever as she styled in numerous gowns for the feature.

She modeled in a variety of different styles and colors and absolutely blew this photo shoot out of the water.

This fabulous shoot was a perfect representation of Shay’s flawless beauty while she continues to age like fine wine.

Shay Mitchell stuns for Alexa magazine feature

The Aries queen certainly isn’t shy when it comes to being front and center as her recent execution during her Alexa photoshoot proved just that.

Shay took to her Instagram with the collage of photos as she shared the jaw-dropping content with her 34.9 million followers.

In the first couple of slides, the actress sported a gorgeous low-cut black gown that hugged her curves perfectly.

The well-crafted piece featured a ruched design around her torso while a floral arrangement was placed in the middle of the dress.

She paired the black gown with a black, full-length fur coat which she had draped down below her shoulders for some of the shots.

She then styled the pieces with a pair of shiny, bright red gloves while her long locks flowed beautifully down her body.

In the other slides shared, Shay was captured wearing a strapless dress that was fully embellished with bright red roses.

Shay tightly held onto the striking ensemble while she coordinated the red piece with a pair of black latex gloves and black heels.

The actress stuck her leg out beyond the dress for one of the shots as she offered her fans a view of her ripped stockings and flashy heels.

Shay sported a more natural face for this look as she was naturally glowing in all of the photos shared.

Her long brown hair was styled in light waves as it blew in the wind behind her.

She captioned the post, “Had the absolute best time shooting this story with @gregswalesart for @alexa_nypost and the team! More photos to come ✨ Thank you to everyone for being apart of one of my favorite shoots!”

Shay Mitchell releases her new Onda holiday collection

In another recent post, Onda shared some festive tips using the drinks that were released for their new holiday collection.

Onda is refreshing tequila seltzer that is founded by the beloved Shay Mitchell.

Onda drinks are made with real tequila and real juice and only have 100 calories per can, with no extra sugar added.

These tequila drinks also come in a variety of mouth-watering flavors like lime, grapefruit, mango, and pineapple.

However, in Onda’s most recent Instagram post, Shay was pictured standing over a table with the tequila drinks in front of her.

She wore an adorable strapless black and green holiday-themed dress while she sipped from her candy cane-printed straw.

While she looked effortlessly gorgeous once again, she shared some helpful holiday tips with her fans.

The post was captioned, “Three ways to make your Onda more festive this season, using our new Holiday Collection. ✨.”

This Onda product is now available in 33 states and can also be purchased online through their site.

It goes without saying that this tequila drink is the perfect addition to easily light up anyone’s holiday this season.