Shay Mitchell looked gorgeous as she wowed her fans in her teeny bikini while enjoying her memorable, tropical getaway.

The Pretty Little Liars alum uploaded a carousel of photographs from a recent vacation as she was captured in some rather iconic fits.

Shay also shared some breathtaking shots from her plane that she flew in, along with an epic sunset shot, overlooking the ocean.

The 35-year-old looked nothing short of perfect as she was kind enough to share the photographs on her social media.

Shay took to her Instagram this time, sharing the collage with her 35.5 million followers.

In the first slide, the PLL actress was captured from the knees up as she was styled in her beach fit for the day.

Shay Mitchell is glowing in her colorful beach fit

Shay wore a black, bikini top along with an orange crotched coverup. Both pieces looked fabulous on Shay as they accentuated her slender yet toned physique.

She went on to accessorize with a pair of black, oversized sunglasses and a white and black Celine beach bag.

In the second slide, the Canadian beauty decided to switch things up and share her epic views from a plane that flew high in the clouds.

However, in the third slide, Shay posted a boomerang video as she sported a sheer, purple, and yellow dress. The long dress featured a high slit on one leg, along with a lacy design that traveled down her side.

She further accessorized the colorful piece with a green, fringed handbag.

In another slide, the actress stood at the top of a gorgeous staircase while she posed away, looking out into the sunset.

Shay was captured wearing a matching two-piece set that included a crop top and a pair of high-waisted denim bottoms.

The multi-colored set featured a color block design that had a combination of blue, green, purple, and yellow hues mixed within.

In some of the last slides, Shay shared some wedding photos that took place along the ocean.



For this special occasion, the actress was styled in a bright red mini-dress. The low-cut staple piece featured a ruffled design down the front of the dress while it simultaneously accentuated her long, slender legs.



Overall, Shay looked gorgeous in each photo, while enjoying a little slice of paradise.



She simply captioned the post, “👌🏽🍤.”

Shay Mitchell is a proud HydraLyte partner

In another recent post, Shay announced her fun collaboration with HydraLyte.

HydraLyte was founded in Australia, and they’ve been the trusted rapid rehydration drink of medical professionals, athletes, and families around the world since 2001.

Every ingredient in their scientifically proven formula is carefully chosen and measured. HydraLyte chooses only top-notch, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients.

In this particular post, Shay was captured filming some HydraLyte campaigns while also giving her fans some behind-the-scenes footage.

Shay also gave her fans some “day in the life” footage as she filmed from the time she got to the studio until the very end.

The actress was seen in various stunning fits while she further sipped on the tasty drink.

She captioned the post, “See my day in the life from many days ago, shooting the campaign for my new @hydralyte flavor. There’s a possible hangover coming around the corner on New Year’s Day, so I’ll be packing in bulk #hydralyte #ad.”

Fans can now browse and further shop the HydraLyte collection on their official website while also learning about the company’s mission.