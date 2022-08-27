Shay Mitchell shares post-baby body in yellow bikini

Shay Mitchell is living the good life with her daughters on a beach in Italy. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Shay Mitchell is living La Dolce Vida in new pictures from Italy.

The mother of Rome and Atlas showed that her daughters’ names were more than just a symbol as she journeyed across the Atlantic with the girls in tow.

Shay shared vacation pictures with her 34.2 million followers and received likes and comments for her efforts.

The Pretty Little Liars alum gave birth to her second child months ago and was already in a bikini as she enjoyed a much-deserved vacation.

Shay wore a yellow, feminine, floral bikini top and matching high-waisted bottoms.

Shay posed with sunglasses and a green baseball cap as she stood on the beach with a Corona in her hand. She wore a gold nameplate necklace that read “Rome,” the name of her second daughter.

Another picture showed a gelato shop with multiple flavors and Shay’s daughter Atlas with her hand on the glass, seemingly hypnotized by the sweet treats.

Shay also shared a heartwarming picture from the hotel pool featuring three sets of legs: hers, Matte Babel’s, and her baby’s legs.

The food-loving mother-of-two enjoyed an Italian vacation and documented the trip.

Although Shay looked beautiful, her food pictures were mouth-watering.

She shared her tasty treats, including an authentic Caprese salad with tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, freshly cracked pepper, and drizzled olive oil. Next to the Caprese was another dish with prosciutto with melon.

Shay Mitchell lost her grandmother this year

This year should have been a time of ecstasy for Shay as she and Matte Babel welcomed their second child. However, the exciting event was bittersweet because she lost her grandma, Romaine, at the same time as she learned about her pregnancy.

In June, Shay revealed her daughter and wrote a heartfelt caption, where she addressed the loss of her grandmother.

The caption read, “Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul — I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy. We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person,’ my Grandma Romaine.”

Shay paid tribute to her late grandmother, whom she called the “most important” person in her life. She named her second daughter Rome after her grandma Romaine.