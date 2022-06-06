Shay Mitchell shares first photo of daughter, shares special meaning behind her name

On Sunday, Shay Mitchell shared the first photo and the reasoning behind her new daughter’s name. Pic credit: Shay Mitchell/YouTube

After months of sharing her pregnancy journey with followers, Shay Mitchell announced that she had given birth to her and Matte’s second daughter on Sunday.

The Pretty Little Liars actress shared an up-close photo of her newborn laying on her chest, revealing her full head of dark hair. The post has accumulated over 1.5 million likes and almost 7k comments in less than 24 hours.

This is Mitchell and her boyfriend Matte Babel’s second child together – the first being their two-year-old daughter, Atlas Noa.

Mitchell revealed her daughter’s name and meaning behind it

In the photo, Mitchell revealed her baby’s name with a gold nameplate necklace that she wore around her neck, displaying the name Rome.

She went on to explain the sentimental meaning behind the name Rome and how it was to honor her late grandmother, whom she lost earlier this year while pregnant with her daughter.

“Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul – I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy,” she wrote.

She continued to explain how Rome was short for her grandmother’s name – Romaine.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person,’ my Grandma Romaine,” she said.

Along with the post on her feed, Mitchell also shared a photo of Rome on her Instagram story that primarily showed her feet while wrapped up in a blanket.

Pic credit: @shaymitchell/Instagram

Shay Mitchell on losing her grandmother this year

In January, Mitchell took to her social media to share the tragic loss of her grandmother with her followers. She shared a series of throwback and recent photos/videos to commemorate the special moments she shared with her “#1 cheerleader.”

“I think anyone who knows me knows the relationship I have and have always had with my, ‘Gram.’ Although inevitable, it would nevertheless be one of the hardest things I would ever have to go through the day she’d pass,” she wrote.

“She was and will forever be my best friend. From the imaginary games she would play with me when I was little to picking me up from high school because I was being bullied, to keeping scrapbooks of every article and magazine cover I have ever been in, she was my # 1 cheerleader.”

A little over a week later, the You actress announced the pregnancy of her second child by sharing a photo of her baby bump along with a caption explaining the juxtaposition of losing one life and gaining another.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life,” she wrote in her caption.

“Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way,” she continued.

Congratulations to Shay Mitchell and her family on the special welcome of their new baby, Rome.