Shay Mitchell naked under open blazer for her 9-5

Shay Mitchell has been wowing in a gorgeous green blazer. Photo credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Canadian actress Shay Mitchell poses for model snaps wearing a green tailored suit.

Shay is a natural in front of the camera, the model and mum of 2 shared a carousel of snaps on Instagram titled “my 9-5 and my 5-9”.

The first image showed her wearing a structured green blazer with nothing underneath, paired with a tiny miniskirt.

She wore her hair scraped back and sultry makeup for the outdoor shoot.

Accessorizing with a large, cream corsage around her neck elevated the look to model status.

The photo set showed other glamorous snaps from the shoot, with every second image showing the contrast between Shay’s ‘real’ life. We see her working out, whitening her teeth, and sitting on the couch in loungewear – one eye rolled.

Her post quickly racked up over 60,000 likes.

Shay Mitchell stuns in Calzedonia

Last week, Shay attended the Calzedonia show at Paris Fashion Week and showed off a sexy look.

Wearing a cut-out corset, miniskirt, and sheer, polka dot stockings, Shay looked super glam as she strutted her stuff in the French capital. She captioned the photo set “Une nuit à Paris ✨” or ‘one night in Paris’ and shared other snaps of her trip with her 34.6 million followers.

Other photos included Shay attending the glam Calzedonia show, her restaurant bill with leftover fries, and posing with colorful wig-wearing dancers at the famous Crazy Horse cabaret club in Paris.

It looks like she managed to fit a lot into her one night in Europe!

Shay Mitchell shows off her amazing acting skills

While in Paris, Shay shared a TikTok showing off her lip-syncing skills. In a funny video captioned “When you’re ready for your inner baddie to come out,” Shay acted out contrasting scenes, the camera switching between her gorgeous Calzedonia look and her sitting at home with no makeup and hair pulled back, baby blanket over one shoulder.

She mouthed along to a soundbite from Stranger Things with impeccable timing and added, “comment if you know the feeling.” Fans praised her acting skills and fellow parents agreed with her sentiments.