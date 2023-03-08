Shay Mitchell stole the show once again as she effortlessly glistened and glowed in her beautiful nightly ensemble.

The Pretty Little Liars alum shared her glamorous fit as she was styled in Louis Vuitton from head to toe.

Shay surely didn’t hesitate to post this iconic fit as she took to her IG account with a carousel of stunning shots.

The 35-year-old actress was photographed posing away in her hotel room while she even managed to get some mid-action shots as she danced away at the club later that night.

Shay has proved to her fans time and time again that she can undoubtedly slay in any attire that is thrown her way.

Sign up for our newsletter!

More so, this latest share was the perfect reflection of just that.

Shay Mitchell is beautiful in her black LV ensemble

In the first slide, Shay certainly brought the heat as she sat down along her hotel bed while she donned a beautiful black Louis Vuitton ensemble.

For the special occasion, the actress was styled in an LV cropped tank top. The black top fell to Shay’s mid-torso and featured a small silver chain near the neckline.

She coordinated the top with a black LV leather miniskirt. The high-waisted skirt featured some tiny white stitching, a huge, oversized LV-branded zipper down the front, and thick cream-colored straps hanging from both sides of the skirt.

For her footwear essentials, Shay kept the black aesthetics going by adding a pair of black knee-high boots. The leather boots perfectly completed the fit while providing Shay with a little extra height for the night.

The actress also rocked an edgy, slicked-back hairdo as her shiny locks were further placed behind her back.

To complete this fabulous look, Shay rocked some black and smokey eyeshadow along her eyes, some touches of bronzer, and a lovely nude lip shade.

Without a doubt, Shay can certainly add this to the list of iconic looks.

She captioned the post, “LV day & night.”

Shay Mitchell is the founder and CEO of Beis travel essentials

In another recent post, Shay was captured holding her Beis luggage while simultaneously celebrating International Women’s Month.

The PLL actress has been working hard to create the utmost perfect luggage that is carefully designed to keep travelers moving effortlessly while staying fashion-forward.

All pieces are made with durable fabrics that will help keep the product in pristine condition, even after years of use.

Shay has built quite a fantastic company as Beis only continues to grow and evolve, especially since its official launch back in 2018.

However, for this particular post, Shay happily stood with her black Beis luggage as she stared off into the sunset.

The 35-year-old beauty perfectly matched her travel bag as she was styled in black flare pants, along with a black crop top.

She wore a gray, oversized blazer over her shoulders and a pair of black, open-toed pumps.

The caption read, “Happy International Women’s Month. We are so proud to be female-founded and led by a team of incredible women here at BEIS. If you’re ever wondering how we do it all–it’s because we’re mostly women. Tag a woman in your life that has inspired you, and we will choose a few of you to receive new Weekenders. Bonus points for sending them a sweet note in your comment x.”