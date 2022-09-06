Shay Mitchell in plunging black swimsuit floats in ocean for ‘vacation mode’

Shay Mitchell shows herself relaxing in the ocean on her latest getaway. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Nothing says “vacation mode,” quite like Shay Mitchell floating carefree by herself in the middle of the ocean.

Shay has kept her followers in the loop over the past week with scenic photos, the food she’s enjoyed, and outfit updates from her latest getaway in Italy.

Amid the Pretty Little Liars actress showing off her latest vacation “photo dumps,” she recently shared a short video of her taking the ultimate holiday break.

While rocking a pair of sunglasses and a plunging black swimsuit, the new mom of two floated on top of the ocean water with her arms spread out as she peered at the cloudy sky above her.

In a total state of peace, Shay showed that she used her holiday weekend to take some time for herself in between a seemingly packed trip with family.

“Me in vacation mode ☝🏼,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Shay Mitchell shows off her jam-packed holiday vacation

The You actress has not been shy to empty her camera roll on Instagram during her latest Italian getaway. Last week, she shared a post that first revealed the stunning view from her hotel room.

Next, Shay uploaded her first series of snaps that showed her lounging at the beach in a pale yellow bikini, accompanied by plates of fresh seafood and her two kiddos, 2-year-old Atlas and newborn Rome.

Along with many other posts, including her fashion-forward outfits and Caprese salads, Shay also showed that she was still having a great time while on mom duty.

Rocking a one-shouldered white bikini and a pink bucket hat, Shay took to Instagram to share another sweet moment with her daughter in front of a breathtaking water view.

“Just as sweet the second time around,” Shay wrote in a post as she smiled and held Rome up in the air.

Shay Mitchell welcomed her daughter Rome earlier this year

After months of sharing her pregnancy journey with followers on social media, Shay introduced her and her boyfriend Matte Babel’s second daughter to the world in June.

The actress shared an up-close photo of her holding her newborn while wearing a gold-plated necklace that revealed her daughter’s name — Rome.

In the post, she explained the meaning behind the name and how it honored her late grandmother, whom she lost earlier in the year while pregnant.

She wrote, “Losing the most important person in my life in the same year I welcomed my second daughter has shifted everything for me, but one thing remains steady in my soul – I’m certain they spent time together and that brings me peace and joy.”

“We’re so happy you’re here Rome, named after my best friend, my soulmate, my ‘person,’ my Grandma Romaine,” she said.