Shay Mitchell goes unbuttoned in hot pants for baby bump show off

Shay Mitchell showed off her baby bump in a retro green and pink outfit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Shay Mitchell took to Instagram to rock her latest set – both in fashion and backyard activities.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 35, shared a photo in a matching two-piece outfit while standing in front of a fully equipped swing set.

Mitchell showed off her baby bump with an unbuttoned shirt

The photo showed the actress wearing a retro-themed green and pink ensemble with a diamond-shaped pattern.

The shirt, which featured a white collar and buttons down the front, was only buttoned once on top of her baby bump. The outfit was complete with matching shorts that fell below her belly, a small pink purse, and clear heels.

Mitchell used the caption of the photo to share some updates with her followers. “Atlas got a playset today. She loves it!! In other news I got a new backdrop for photos today,” she wrote in regards to the playset behind her.

The Canadian actress currently has a 2-year-old daughter, Atlas Noa Babel, with her boyfriend Matte Babel. Mitchell shared the news back in February that she was pregnant and the two are expecting their second child this year.

Mitchell is no stranger to rocking her baby bump on her Instagram feed – the actress often posts the “realness” when it comes to being pregnant and is known to show off her body’s transformation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She recently shared photoshoot photos that showed her in an all-black outfit that accentuated her belly bump. “Posting this because the 37 pillows I need to have around me at all times now just isn’t as cute lol,” she wrote in the caption.

Shay Mitchell’s pregnancy announcement for her 2nd child

In February of this year, Mitchell took to Instagram to share the news of her second pregnancy with her followers. The actress shared a swipe-through of three photos that showed off the side profile of her new baby bump.

Unfortunately, the actress had recently lost her grandmother and explained the juxtaposition of losing one life and growing another in the caption of her post.

“Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life,” she wrote. “It is also my most challenging season to date.”

Mitchell went on to explain how she believed the timing of her new pregnancy was something that was truly meant to be.

“I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life,” she continued. “Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

Although Mitchell and Babel have not yet released the official due date, the family of three is expected to make the upgrade to four very soon.