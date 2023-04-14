Shay Mitchell goes glam to celebrate Revolve

Shay Mitchell looked stunning as she attended Revolve’s 20-year anniversary celebrations as the sixth annual Revolve Festival kicks off this weekend.

The Pretty Little Liars actress wore a black cut-out dress by Nensi Dojaka with a thigh-high split that showed off her long legs.

She completed her look with an oversized faux fur jacket which she wore off the shoulders and a pair of transparent heels.

The 35-year-old looked gorgeous and left her long dark hair flowing down her back in perfectly styled waves.

Shay showed off her outfit by posing on the balcony before taking her place at the elaborate dinner party to celebrate.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She wrote in a caption for her post, “I may have given a speech while a few drinks in at dinner – but just wanted say congratulations again. 20 years is an incredible feat, and if I am not able to make it to @revolve fest when you hit the next 20 I’m sure my daughters will.”

Shay currently has two daughters with her husband Matte Babel, Atlas, 2, and Rome who is almost 1.

Shay Mitchell launches the Béis Sherbet Collection

In a bid to create stylish and affordable luggage, Shay launched her own brand, Béis, in 2018.

Of the brand, Shay says on the Béis website, “After countless trips and #Shaycations, I realized that I wanted to create amazing, affordable pieces for travelers like myself and—in turn—everyone inspired to seek new places, meet new people and share the world.”

This week the brand launched its new Sherbet Collection, which included sorbet-inspired suitcases, bags, and pouches in a trio of edible shades — Berry, Citron, and Creamsicle.

WWD also reported this week that Béis hit a profit of $120 million in March and the business is on track to exceed $200 million in the next year.

Shay Mitchell launches Onda tequila seltzer

As a girl who enjoys a drink or two, it’s fitting for Shay to also own her own brand of tequila-based seltzers — Onda.

The Onda brand is inspired by 90s surfers and good vibes — the bright red cans are definitely a mood elevator!

Onda prides itself in using real tequila, real fruit juice, and having just 100 calories per can.

Onda currently comes in four classic flavors: grapefruit, lime, blood orange, and watermelon. It also has a newer collection of tropical flavors (guava, coconut, pineapple, and peach) and a paradise collection (mango, passion fruit, pineapple, and strawberry).

Shop online now at drinkonda.com where 24 cans retail for $65.