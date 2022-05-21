Shay Mitchell goes braless in black sheer lace dress

Shay Mitchell sported a sheer dress. Pic credit: @shaymitchell/Instagram

Shay Mitchell is taking a page from Rihanna’s book and flaunting her pregnant body. The Pretty Little Liar actress shared paparazzi photos from a night out and her baby bump wasn’t the only thing showing. Shay wore head-to-toe sheer black lace in a dress by Fendi that showed everything, down to her black underwear.

The actress is the latest to embrace her pregnancy rather than hide it. Another celeb to embrace their pregnancy belly was Adriana Lima, who this week covered Elle Brasil and attended the 2022 Cannes in a crop-top dress.

Shay’s latest Instagram share was well-received by colleagues and friends as her belly-baring photos show no end in sight.

Shay Mitchell stuns in head-to-toe sheer dress

Shay Mitchell sported a completely sheer look that showed off her growing belly and some serious skin. She wore a black sheer Fendi lace dress as she walked in the Los Angeles streets. Shay’s black underwear was clearly visible underneath the see through garment.

Shay wore flowing lace that touched the ground as she walked under the night sky.

Shay’s bangs were pulled back as the rest of her hair cascaded down her back and she wore a pair of small golden hoops as she looked off to the side while being photographed. She completed the look with a gold hand bag and black heels.

Shay tagged Fendi in the photo, the designer of the ensemble. The Fendi black lace cape dress first graced the runway during the Spring Summer 22 Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

The heavily-pregnant actress wrote, “On my way to steal your meal…”

The actress recently embraced her belly with photoshoots and paparazzi shots. This black lace look was arguably Shay’s raciest pregnancy look yet.

Shay Mitchell’s pregnancy with Matte Babel

Shay Mitchell has a 2-year-old daughter, Atlas Noa Babel, with her boyfriend Matte Babel.

In February, she announced that she was experiencing a bittersweet time. The happy news was that Shay and Matte were expecting a second child. The sad news was that Shay’s grandmother passed away.

She shared a photo of her pregnant belly in sweats and a heartfelt caption that described the situation.

Shay wrote, “Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life.”

She continued, “ Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way.”

The You actress joked that she was so close to her due date that she could taste the tequila.