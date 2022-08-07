Shawn Mendes shows off toned abs while enjoying the beach

Shawn Mendes is shirtless at the beach following the cancelation of his tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes is learning firsthand about the healing powers of nature as he promotes his own mental health.

This weekend is a celebratory time for Shawn because he celebrates his 24th birthday on Monday.

Paparazzi regularly capture photos of the Canadian crooner swimming in Miami with pals, including after his break-up with former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello.

Shawn had some fun under the water, surfing the waves and playing around with his pals.

Shawn wore an evil eye necklace around his neck, known for protection against jealousy and bad energy. The charm seemed to be doing the trick as the pop star was all smiles.

He rocked a pair of black swim trunks, which put his washboard abs and bronzed skin on full display.

The Treat You Better singer was supposed to be on tour, but he canceled, citing a mental health break.

The There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back singer originally canceled a few weeks’ worth of shows scheduled as part of the Wonder: The World Tour.

Shawn Mendes canceled three weeks of shows, then entire tour

In July, Shawn released a lengthy statement in which he canceled three weeks of shows and offered an explanation for the decision.

The now-deleted Instagram post began, “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice. I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends.”

He continued, “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point. After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know love you guys.”

However, Shawn opted to cancel the tour entirely and extend his mental health break.

Shawn Mendes reveals struggles with social letter

Back in April, Shawn took to Twitter where he revealed his mental health struggles in an open letter written on the Notes app.

He wrote in part, “I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide.”

It appears Shawn is on the mend, with a little help from his friends.