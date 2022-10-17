Shawn Mendes shows off biceps in white tank while smelling the flowers

Shawn Mendes showed off his toned arms while out in LA on Sunday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Shawn Mendes spent a wholesome Sunday shopping for plants; as usual, the Grammy-nominated singer looked incredible.

The Canadian crooner showed off his bulging biceps in a skintight tank while smelling a bouquet of flowers.

The 24-year-old was spotted at the farmer’s market in West Hollywood, California, on Sunday.

During his shopping trip, the singer, who canceled his world tour to prioritize his mental health earlier this year, looked casual yet cute as he browsed a selection of flowers.

In mid-July, Shawn had hearts breaking all over when he took to Instagram to make the sudden announcement that he would be stepping back from performing on stage for a while.

Shawn released a lengthy statement on his social media page, citing a desire to “ground” himself and focus on his mental health first.

Shawn Mendes wows in tank top

However, a few months after the announcement, Shawn was seen in good spirits yesterday as he spent the day shopping for plants.

The Treat You Better hitmaker slipped into a skintight white tank top with a thin gold necklace tucked underneath.

Shawn’s tousled mop lay flattened back from his forehead as little sprouts of curls formed at the crown of his head.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

The singer completed his look with a pair of brown pants and dark shades.

Shawn Mendes’ new film role

Despite canceling his world tour earlier this year, Shawn has kept relatively busy.

He currently voices the title character in the new film Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, based on the beloved children’s book.

While promoting the film, Shawn revealed to EXTRA how he connects with the CGI crocodile, who expresses himself through song.

“He plays this physical giant. He’s super shy, and he’s super kind of introverted, and the stage fright. These are all things that I can constantly feel.”

“And I just love how vulnerable he is, and I feel like I am kinda just trying to embody that more at this place in my life.”

Shawn Mendes opens up on Twitter

Shawn has been relatively open about his struggles with performance anxiety.

In April, he took to Twitter, where he revealed his mental health struggles in an open letter written on the Notes app.

He wrote in part, “I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hid.”