Shawn Mendes at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Shawn Mendes turned heads in West Hollywood over the weekend as he attended a Halloween party dressed as Indiana Jones.

The Canadian singer wore an unbuttoned olive green shirt that showed off his toned abs and chest hair.

His shirt, which was torn and had one sleeve ripped off, was tucked into a pair of khaki pants that were held up by a brown leather belt.

He completed the outfit with a brown-brimmed hat, tan work boots, a whip, and a pouch.

Shawn even has what appears to be a crumpled map tucked into his belt and a flask in his bag.

To add even more authenticity to his look, he added fake bruising and blood to his face.

He smiled for the cameras, either on his way to The Temple of Doom or the nearest Halloween party.

Shawn Mendes dressed as Indiana Jones while attending the Vas Morgan Halloween party in West Hollywood. Pic credit: GIO / BACKGRID

Shawn Mendes is taking a break from touring

In July, Shawn announced that he was postponing his tour as he was struggling to be away from friends and family.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back singer admitted he jumped back into touring before he was ready and had reached his breaking point.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals,” he wrote on Instagram, “it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.”

While he hasn’t revealed a specific reason for postponing the tour, it may have partially been caused by his hectic schedule.

Shawn Mendes’ latest project

Just because Shawn postponed his tour doesn’t mean he’s taking an extended vacation.

He’s been busy writing music and recently recorded a new song for the soundtrack of the film Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

The film was released at the end of September, featuring Shawn’s original song Heartbeat.

Shawn posted a clip of the song on Instagram for his 70.6 million followers with the caption, “got to write this song with some of my favourites. Heartbeat from @lylelylecrocodilemovie is out now x.”

He recorded several other songs for the album, which includes songs by artists such as Stevie Wonder and Elton John.

You can listen to Shawn’s new song, Heartbeat, now on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.