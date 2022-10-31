Shawn Mendes dresses up as Indiana Jones with date Winnie Harlow

Shawn Mendes looks handsome as ever, smiling for the camera on a red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie_nelson

Shawn Mendes shocked the internet by attending a Halloween party with model and fellow Canadian Winnie Harlow.

Mendes has not been seen publicly dating anyone else after his split with Camila Cabello back in November 2021. Cabello seems to have moved on from Mendes, though. She has been spotted ever since with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch.

But now, Mendes is at the center of dating rumors. He looked incredible dressed as Indiana Jones, wearing a ripped green shirt which he left unbuttoned to show off his toned chest and stomach.

He paired this shirt with some brown trousers and put on a light brown belt on top of his shirt.

The singer also added a khaki green bag across his chest with survival objects and the character’s famous black whip. And, of course, a dark brown hat to complete the look. He also added some makeup to appear injured as well as dirty.

Harlow, on the other hand, dressed up as an Egyptian goddess. She wore a white crop top decorated with embellishments and also had a long train.

Shawn Mendes and Winnie Harlow attend Vas J Morgan’s Halloween party

Harlow paired her top with a long matching skirt with a gold belt and a bottom of the same color. The model accessorized by wearing a huge diamond necklace, thick gold bracelets, and a black crown with green, red, and gold details.

The couple attended the Vas J Morgan Halloween party in West Hollywood like many other celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, Ashley Benson, and more.

Mendes shared some candid pictures of the two of them with his 70.3 million followers on Instagram. He captioned this post, “Give us the aux.”

Shawn Mendes collaborates with Tommy Hilfiger

The 25-year-old Grammy-nominated singer is one of the hottest names in the music industry.

Mendes has been releasing music since he was super young, opening for Taylor Swift, being close friends with Cameron Dallas, and eventually dating his longtime crush, Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello.

But besides his musical talents, he is also starting to enter the fashion industry. This year, the In My Blood singer announced that he would partner with Tommy Hilfiger for a series of “environmentally-conscious campaigns and collections.”

Hypebeast reported about the partnership, detailing how both Mendes and the brand share a mission to bring a brighter future by inspiring a more sustainable lifestyle.

To learn more about this incredible partnership, visit the brand’s official website.