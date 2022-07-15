Sharon Stone sunbathes without visible swimwear

Lisa Rinna poses close up. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Sharon Stone is flaunting her fabulous legs as she soaks up the sun from a yacht and chooses an angle that hides any possible swimwear.

The Basic Instinct star has been living the high life in Italy as she attends high-profile events this month. Designer Dolce & Gabbana cherry-picked the 64-year-old to attend its Fashion Show in Milan recently, with Sharon since traveling to other parts of Italy including Sicily.

Topping up her tan as she went bare-legged and championed selfie mode this week, Sharon updated her Instagram from the open water, and it looked like she was having fun.

Fans saw the best-selling author snapping herself from the waist down as she bronzed her legs. Sharon may well have been bikini-clad, but she decided to keep her outfit of the day a mystery.

Addressing her 3.2 million followers, Sharon wrote: “Back in my happy place.”

She added, “Thank you @dolcegabbana.”

Sharon Stone impresses in bikini at 64

The post follows a headline-making swimwear share where Sharon once again flaunted the perks of her Sicilian location.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Enjoying a cold plunge bath with panoramic ocean vistas, the blonde highlighted her trim frame in a skimpy black bikini while enjoying male company. In the post made six days ago, a caption read: “Cold plunge in Sicily.”

Sharon Stone outlines secrets behind fabulous figure

Sharon might be blessed from above, but she works hard to stay in shape.

“People think that you have to go to the gym and you have to do 3,000 pounds of weight all the time, but you don’t. You have to move your body, and add a little bit of resistance. Periodically throughout the day, I just move my body. I do it when I’m on set. I do leg lifts and back kicks and pop down on the ground and do some jackknifes,” she told Vogue.

“I have a little plastic thing that looks like a skateboard that’s bent that you balance on and cuts your center core. I have the Suzanne Somers ThighMaster, and frankly, it is sensational. I put that between my legs while I’m watching TV, and my kids and all their teenage friends think it’s hilarious but they do it too,” Stone added.

D&G selecting Sharon for her promo potential is testimony to her popularity. This year the Italian designer also tapped actress Helen Mirren, singer Mariah Carey, and talk show host Drew Barrymore to attend its show.