Sharon Stone enjoys ‘Sunday funday’ with volleyball in the pool

Sharon Stone shows off while playing a game in the pool. ©ImageCollect.com/Sammi/Admedia

Sharon Stone is showing off her killer figure as she enjoys pool games during the weekend.

The Basic Instinct actress looked sensational as she updated her social media with some “Sunday Funday” action yesterday, posting with a crowd from an outdoor pool and reminding fans that she likes it social.

The blonde bombshell is followed by 3.3 million.

Enjoying a backyard pool party complete with a barbecue, Sharon beat the heat as she burned some calories while playing ball.

Sharon showcased her skills in the water while in a low-cut and revealing black swimsuit, one that showed off her ageless and toned figure while also allowing her muscle to show.

The actress was seen near a net while punching a green ball up high with two individuals nearby – seemingly on her team.

“Sunday Funday,” she wrote in her caption.

Sharon has been making 2022 headlines for her swimwear posts, many of which have also featured her travels.

Sharon Stone says beauty and age have no link

Sharon joins the list of 50 and 60+ celebs who are looking ageless these days.

“This idea that being youthful is the only thing that’s beautiful or attractive simply isn’t true. I don’t want to be an ‘ageless beauty.’ I want to be a woman who is the best I can be at my age,” the actress told Shape.

Also known for defying their ages are fellow stars Demi Moore, 59, plus Salma Hayek, 55.

Sharon also isn’t too impressed by plastic surgery, however. “We’ve got 400,000 girls with beachy blonde hair, the same nose, gigantic lips, implants in their cheeks, and little Chicklets for teeth. Are they really prettier?” she added.

Sharon Stone stuns with summer Italy travels

Sharon has been busy updating with glam pool shots, even including spots with blissful ocean views. She posted to Instagram in July while enjoying a cold plunge bath and with a male pal.

Sizzling in a bikini as she soaked up the sun, the star shared her Sicily views, writing, “Cold plunge in Sicily.” Sharon made sure fans saw her flat stomach and slender legs as she kicked back while in shades, with the wood-decked by carved stone, plus panoramic views of blue ocean waters.

Also hitting up Italy this year (and with major D&G) have been The Kardashians, primarily for reality star Kourtney Kardashian’s recent wedding.