Sharon Stone stuns in bikini selfie for end of summer

Sharon Stone sizzled while posing for a mirror selfie in a string bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Sharon Stone keeps proving that age is just a number as she continues to thrill her fans with rare glimpses of her summer physique.

The Casino and Basic Instinct actress, 64, who dominated movie screens everywhere in her heyday during the 80s and 90s, took time out of her busy acting schedule to share a bikini snap with her loyal followers.

Having recently wrapped up the filming of her latest flick What About Love, Sharon celebrated the fast-approaching end of summer by reveling in a little swimwear time while showing the populace that she still knows how to get hearts racing.

Rocking a fun, stringy two-piece for her living room selfie, a giant, framed photo of Marilyn Monroe seen just behind her on the wall, Sharon looked as svelte and fit as in her younger days as she stood full-frontal to give a good view of her swimsuit choice.

With an Aztec-looking design splashed across the top and bottoms in hues of turquoise, clay-red, and brown, Sharon matched the earthy-toned patterning with a bronzed tan, adding a hint of rose lipstick to her pout and a minimal sweep of mascara to her lashes.

The bikini sported straps that arced over her shoulders and cinched the two bust pieces together at her chest, while her bikini bottoms sat low on her hips and wrapped around her with two string ties.

Sharon captioned the stunning snap, “Why do I always get in shape when summers over? 🤷🏼‍♀️😳.”

While such revealing photos are uncommon for the actress, Sharon does appear to enjoy tossing some skin-baring pics into the mix on her Instagram page every once in a while to keep fans on their toes, having gone topless just last month.

Sharon Stone goes topless in leopard print bikini bottoms

In late July, Sharon kicked off the end of the week by sharing a gorgeous snap as she celebrated the upcoming weekend while clad in just animal print bikini bottoms.

Sharon could be seen tossing her head back and laughing as the camera angled upwards to give a view of her topless upper half, covered up only just barely by a towel slung over her back and draping over her front.

Fun, green-colored bikini bottoms adorned her lower half, a black, leopard spot design going across the triangle swatch of material.

Sharon Stone relaxes in a pool while rocking a string bikini

Getting the middle of July buzzing with online excitement, Sharon delighted fans once more as she shared a bikini-clad pool snap.

The blonde talent sprawled out while relaxing in the pool, a visually stunning ocean backdrop behind her, as she and pal Paris Libby got their downtime in.

Sharon proved that she has maintained her fit physique all summer long, despite her most recent post suggesting otherwise, as she and the celebrity stylist stretched out for a sun-soaking experience.

Stretching her long legs out in front of her, one foot propped over the other ankle for a little knee bend, Sharon smiled as she let her body hang out in the clear pool water while leaning back against her arms, which rested at the pool’s edge.

Sharon signed on this year to be the new face of Dolce & Gabbana’s bag campaign, traveling to Italy in the spring to grace the cameras with her ageless beauty for new photographs highlighting the line.