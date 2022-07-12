Sharon Stone impresses in string bikini from cold pool

Sharon Stone poses close-up. ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Sharon Stone is looking sensational in a stringy bikini as she enjoys a cold pool “plunge” in Sicily.

The 64-year-old Basic Instinct actress defied her age while soaking up the sun and topping up her wellness last weekend.

Sharon Stone sizzles in bikini at 64

The A-Lister, who made headlines the week prior for attending events in Milan, ditched the Italian fashion capital for a little Sicilian action to wind down, posting an update on her Instagram and showing off her fun day.

Looking stylish and fit, the blonde shared her outdoor pool perks as she lounged around semi-submerged and flaunted her sizzling figure in the tiniest of black bikinis.

Throwing back her head as she folded one leg and stretched both arms on either side of her, the best-selling author smiled in shades as she was joined by a male, with the camera also taking in the plunge pool’s chic wooden deck, plus panoramic ocean vistas.

“Cold plunge in Sicily,” she wrote.

Fans have left over 47,000 likes.

Sharon had caused buzz just days earlier as she was invited to the Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show in Milan. The event was attended by stars including Grammy winner Mariah Carey and legendary actress Helen Mirren. The swimwear action definitely confirms Stone’s permanent spot on the lists of age-defying celebrities.

“I’m so grateful to my body. When I was younger, everybody was telling me what was wrong with my body — too this, too,” Sharon told Allure in 2019. “I started to understand that I was going to go for being more like a European woman who got more beautiful with age and who could understand that women are more beautiful than girls because they know something,” she added.

Sharon Stone snapped up for promo by Dolce & Gabbana

In May, Sharon attended the Cannes Film Festival in a luxurious and custom-made Dolce & Gabbana dress in blue and white.

The Italian designer is big-time muscling up with top celebrities as it competes with rivals including Gucci, Prada, and Balenciaga – two months later, the brand is still tapping Sharon to make headlines alongside its name. D&G this year also sponsored reality star Kourtney Kardashian‘s wedding, with the entire KarJenner clan donning the label as it descended on Italy for Kourtney’s marriage to Travis Barker.

Sharon is not followed by any KarJenners, but her Instagram is kept tabs on by model Elizabeth Hurley, actress Kaley Cuoco, and TV personality Kelly Ripa.