Sharon Stone, 64, topless in animal print bikini bottoms

Sharon Stone is stunning in her bikini bottoms while posing without a top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Sharon Stone is 64 and absolutely gorgeous in a brand new photo shared just as the weekend came to an end.

The Basic Instinct star teased her incredible physique as she posed without a shirt, only wearing a pair of green, leopard print bikini bottoms.

Stone draped a tasseled towel over her shoulders, barely covering her bare breasts as she leaned her head back to laugh.

The only accessory seen in the photo was a pair of black-rimmed reading classes with a clear blue sky as the background.

She captioned the photo, “Gratefully Imperfect on a Perfect Day ❣️.”

It seems Sharon Stone has a lot to be grateful for these days.

Sharon Stone revealed heartbreaking losses

Life hasn’t always been easy for Sharon Stone despite having a very successful Hollywood career.

While she is known for being the mother of three adopted sons, last month, Sharon revealed heartbreaking details about her own attempts to get pregnant that ended in nine miscarriages as she worked to fulfill her dream of becoming a mother.

In response to an article about Peta Murgatroyd’s struggle to become a mom and how she suffered a miscarriage while Maks Chmerkovskiy was still in Ukraine, Sharon wrote, “We, as females don’t have a forum to discuss the profundity of this loss. I lost nine children by miscarriage.”

She continued, “It is no small thing, physically nor emotionally yet we are made to feel it is something to bear alone and secretly with some kind of sense of failure. Instead of receiving the much needed compassion and empathy and healing which we so need. Female health and wellness left to the care of the male ideology has become lax at best, ignorant in fact, and violently oppressive in effort.”

Pic credit: @people/Instagram

Sharon Stone is vocal on social media

When it comes to keeping fans updated about her life, Sharon Stone shares a lot on social media.

In August of last year, the iconic actress shared more of her pain when she revealed her nephew’s fight for his life on Instagram. She told her followers, “My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle.”

Sadly, that miracle did not come, and Stone’s nephew, the son of her younger brother Patrick, passed away on September 8.