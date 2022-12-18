Sharon Osbourne released from hospital after on-set emergency

Sharon Osbourne returns home after she was taken to the hospital. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/Admedia

Sharon Osbourne has been released from the hospital after suffering a “terrifying medical emergency” on Friday evening.

The 70-year-old, whose TV career spans two decades, was busy filming a paranormal series in California before suddenly falling ill, it has been reported.

Emergency services were called out to the Glen Tavern Inn at around 6:30 p.m. on Friday following a “medical call,” according to TMZ.

The publication claimed a patient was then transported to Santa Paula hospital. Sharon was confirmed to be the patient to TMZ by Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar.

However, it now appears that the outspoken TV presenter is out of the hospital after her son Jack gave an update on his mom’s health.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to his Instagram story on Saturday (December 17), Jack revealed his mom “got the all-clear” from the doctors.

Sharon Osbourne back home after ‘medical emergency’

As a result, Sharon is now at her home in Los Angeles.

Jack wrote, “She has been given the all-clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support.”

He continued, “As to what happened to my mum — I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.”

Sharon has never previously spoken out about any health concerns, but in May 2022, she revealed she caught COVID-19.

Sharon Osbourne reveals COVID-19 scare

The music manager said she caught the virus from her husband, Ozzy, after she had to fly back to Los Angeles to care for him.

Sharon told co-star Jeremy Kyle on her TalkTV show that Ozzy was doing “much better,” but unfortunately, both she and her daughter Kelly had caught covid too.

“His [Ozzy] temperature is now back to normal his coughing has stopped, he’s doing much better,” Sharon said via a live video link, as iHeart reports.

She continued, “My daughter Kelly has it and I have it, and the entire household has it,” adding that she “feels okay.”

Sharon Osbourne says her ‘heart breaks’ when she looks at husband Ozzy

Sharon, who has been with rocker Ozzy for over 40 years, recently opened up about life since his Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis reports Daily Mail.

In October, the X Factor judge was featured in a documentary Paxman: Putting up with Parkinson that aired in the UK on ITV.

Describing the moment of Ozzy’s diagnosis, Sharon said, “Suddenly, your life just stops – life as you knew it.”

The former Talk host described Ozzy as once being “very energetic” and recalled how he performed a two-hour show every night, “running around like a crazy man.”

However, Sharon then candidly admitted how her “heart breaks” now whenever she looks at her husband.

She explained, “I’m sad for myself to see him that way, but what he goes through is worse. When I look at him, and he doesn’t know, I’m, like, crying.”

In August, People reported how Sharon and Ozzy were planning to quit the USA and instead head back to the UK early next year.