Shannon St. Clair poses for a sultry shot in the bathroom. Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Love Island USA might be the first place fans recognize Shannon St. Clair from, but she’s been doing big things since her time starring on the reality TV show.

Shannon didn’t find love during her time on Love Island USA, but she did create a major fan base for herself across social media platforms.

The blonde bombshell now has 322,000 followers on Instagram who are interested in her beauty tips, fashion sense, and skincare routine.

She recently shared a photo on some elegant hotel steps, looking like an absolute goddess in her outfit of choice for the evening.

She was sure to let her followers know that she classifies herself as an influencer based on one of the hashtags she added to her post.

Right before that, Shannon shared a stunning picture of herself wearing a bright-colored bikini tucked into a pair of jeans that represented summer vibes in the middle of fall.

Shannon St. Clair rocks an open blazer

Shannon looked incredibly chic in a tan-colored blazer with matching mini shorts in front of a beautiful staircase at the Four Seasons Resort in Palm Beach. She left her blazer completely undone, revealing inches of skin from the top of her chest to right above her belly button.

Two pieces of skinny belt-like fabric crossed together around her midsection to provide a cinching appearance to show off her hourglass curves in a major way.

The blazer had a thick collar and long sleeves with buttons at her wrists. She accessorized with a gold chain necklace, tan boots that matched her outfit, and black painted nails. The reality TV starlet wore her blonde hair parted to the side with dark roots and blonde highlights.

Shannon St. Clair is a beauty in Tiger Mist

Tiger Mist is an incredible brand for people who love purchasing trendy items. Shannon posed for a gorgeous picture wearing a bright bikini from the Tiger Mist brand that left very little to the imagination.

The bikini top matched the bottoms perfectly with swirls of purple, blue, orange, and yellow mixed together. They were both adorned with loops that were strategically placed to create a very sultry effect.

The bikini top had a chain of beads that wrapped around her ribcage as well. She wore a pair of ripped jeans and a bright yellow color that was folded down to show off the top of her bikini bottoms. In terms of jewelry, Shannon kept things simple by only wearing a pair of small earrings.

She added a caption that said, “Sun child [sun emoji] @tigermist #tigermist” to collaborate with the brand and let her followers know where they’ll be able to find the gorgeous swimsuit for themselves.