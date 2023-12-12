Shannen Doherty reveals she ‘cried every single night’ filming Charmed, blames Alyssa Milano for cast divide

Shannen Doherty has opened up about her time on Charmed, even addressing her longstanding feud with Alyssa Milano.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum has become more open than ever recently as she continues to battle cancer.

One way Shannen has been sharing her truth is via her new podcast, Let’s Be Clear.

For her second episode, Shannen welcomed her former Charmed costar, Holly Marie Combs.

Holly, Shannen, and Alyssa played the Halliwell sisters on Charmed, but on-set drama led to Shannen exiting the series after the third season.

Meanwhile, Alyssa and Holly remained on the show, with Rose McGowan coming in to replace Shannen for the rest of Charmed’s eight-season run.

Shannen Doherty blames Alyssa Milano for Charmed cast divide

There’s no love lost between Shannen and Alyssa, that’s for sure. They have both spoken about their on-set struggle.

On her podcast, Shannen addressed how Alyssa and her mother tried to keep Holly away from Shannen to keep Holly on their side.

“It was really interesting of [her] trying to pull you away from me,” Shannen expressed.

What Chamred fans didn’t know was that Shannen and Holly had a friendship before they were cast on the show. In fact, after her divorce from her ex-husband, Bryan Travis Smith, Holly stayed with Shannen.

According to Shannen, Alyssa and her mom went to great lengths to keep Shannen away from Holly when the latter had to have a tumor “the size of a baseball” removed.

“I waited 24 hours after your surgery to go, and then it wasn’t even easy for me to get in. I was like, being told I couldn’t even get in by Alyssa and her mom. They were blocking people from seeing you, and at the time, you didn’t know,” Shannen recalled.

The Little House on the Prairie alum got choked up talking about Holly reaching out in frustration because Shannen hadn’t come to see her. Shannen revealed the situation caused a divide between her and Holly, which was strong during Season 2.

Holly admitted she was drawn to the Milano family because of her own upbringing and let it cloud her judgment. She also explained that all she wanted was for everyone to get along, which clearly never happened.

Charmed star Shannen Doherty cried on set daily

During the divide between her and Holly, Shannen admitted the situation brought her to tears.

“I cried every single night of season 2,” Shannen spilled on her Let’s Be Clear podcast.

Holly thinks they all could have done better during that time, especially since everyone had their own issues, but competitiveness always won out.

“We all had bad days, we all had good days. We all could have behaved better at certain points, but there was a lack of awareness of a bigger broader picture,” Holly stated.

Shannen Doherty and Holly Combs have mended fences since the tense time on Charmed.

In 2021, Alyssa Milano told People magazine she was cordial with Shannen and had texted her amid the actress’ cancer battle. However, on her podcast, Shannen made it clear she has no intention of mending the rift between her and Alyssa.