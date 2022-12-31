Shanna Moakler stunned in workout gear while out getting some Thai tea. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Shanna Moakler looked stunning in a dark green activewear set as she hit the streets for some tea. The 47-year-old model and reality TV star was enjoying her day in style and even got to grab her favorite Thai tea.

She donned an outfit from LUXLADYFIT for the casual outing. The set included a dark green crop top that showed off her toned midriff with matching tight dark green leggings.

The crop top also featured a small cutout on the chest. Though difficult to spot in the photo, Moakler confirmed in the caption that the leggings also had rhinestones all down the sides.

The cute set stood well even just on its own, but Moakler further added to it with a jacket. She wore the little black jacket unzipped over the set and slipping off one shoulder.

Meanwhile, she paired her outfit with a pair of comfortable-looking black sneakers. She also shaded her eyes with a pair of round sunglasses.

Moakler wore her bleach blond locks down and split in the middle for her outing. She was photographed walking down the sidewalk with her phone and a cup of Thai tea in her hands.

Shanna Moakler stunned in activewear after announcing weight loss

Moakler’s outfit highlighted her impressively trim figure. She was looking even more toned than usual after recently revealing she had lost a staggering 20 lbs.

Moakler announced the weight loss earlier this month while posing in yellow lingerie. She stated that she was down 20 lbs. and was still looking to lose another 10 to meet her goal.

She credited David Allen Nutrition with helping her meet her fitness goals. Meanwhile, she gave a shout-out to Bras N Things, who provided her with her stunning lingerie outfit.

She had previously slowly started unveiling her trim figure with some other stunning shots in lingerie. Back in November, she shared her transforming figure while smoldering at the camera in see-through blue lingerie.

The mother of three further showed off her weight loss while channeling Santa Claus in some festive bright red lingerie and a Santa hat.

Whether lingerie or tight spandex sets, Moakler’s outfits have been highlighting her impressive fitness journey, and according to her, she isn’t even done yet.

Moakler revealed her fitness routine and weight loss secrets

Of course, Moakler’s fans were curious about her fitness routine and what contributed to her weight loss. She underwent a similar weight loss journey in 2020 and shared how she stays fit.

Before 2020, Moakler revealed that she had let her health slip a bit due to personal circumstances and being in an unhealthy relationship. Though she “hid her weight well,” she recalled being unhappy with it.

As a result, she decided to take her fitness back into her own hands. She started by getting a “mommy makeover” with plastic surgery and working with David Allen.

However, she also began an entirely new workout routine. She started following along with workouts from Bombshell News and managed to overcome her fear of weightlifting.

After getting to where she wanted to be, she indicated that she now continues to work out daily and eat healthily to keep in shape.

Moakler seems to still be drawing back from what she learned in 2020 while embarking on this new fitness journey.