Shanna Moakler showed that blue was her color in a recent lingerie post shared on her social media. Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler was in a blonde state of mind today, and although she didn’t elaborate on that phrase with words, she allowed her photo to do the talking.

The former Miss USA posted a gorgeous photo on her social media for the enjoyment of her 392K followers on Instagram.

Shanna has frequently treated her fans to scantily clad clothing, but this was her first lingerie picture of the month on her main feed.

The snap showed Shanna as she looked directly at the camera and pursed her lips.

Shanna rocked a blue lingerie top with sheer material and ruching along the bodice.

The latest share drew in several thousand likes and many comments from her admiring fans.

Shanna Moakler stuns in blue lace ensemble

Shanna’s feminine top appeared custom-made for the gorgeous model as she posed confidently with one hand on her hip.

She stood in front of a bed with a padded headboard in an all-white bedroom. The neutral background allowed Shanna’s electric blue lingerie garment to pop and become the star of the show.

Shanna’s blonde locks were pin straight, parted down the side, and pushed to one shoulder. Each strap featured ribbon-like material and a bow where the strap met the brassiere cup. There were also two bows in the center of the garment: one on the bodice and one beneath a cutout.

The mother of three wore light makeup allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant tagged Bras N Things as the creator of her lingerie in case fans liked what they saw.

Her caption read, “Blonde state of mind,” and included a heart emoji with a pair of lips and a blonde queen.

Although Shanna has an amazing physique and enviable curves, she revealed that even she had to work at her figure.

Shanna Moakler’s weight loss reveal

In 2020, Shanna took to her Instagram to share a before-and-after featuring a drastic weight loss.

As she explained in her caption to the photo, her transformation took place over time, and she hid her weight well at her heaviest.

Shanna said that a doctor prescribed her a medication that caused her to gain 40 pounds. She detailed the steps that she took dietary-wise and her workout choices, resulting in the massive weight loss.

Shanna explained that she worked out daily but that her weight loss process was gradual.

Shanna wrote, “I stopped eating for emotional pleasure and started eating to fuel my body. I also started using @bombshell_news workouts and conquered my fear of weights.”

She concluded with inspirational words for her followers, writing, “I hear from moms and newly divorced women everyday who are in the thick of things and I wanted to show if I can do it, I know you can.”

It may be hard to imagine that Shanna won the title of Miss USA nearly 25 years ago. But at 47 years old, the beauty queen looks better than ever.