Shanna Moakler stuns in a plunging bra

Shanna Moakler showed off her toned body. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Shanna Moakler recently uploaded a sultry selfie to her social media, showing off her bust and sensual side in a plunging white bra.

The former Miss New York USA pageant winner wore a sheer bra with floral white accents embroidered on the fabric.

Wearing her blonde hair in a side part, she fiercely flaunted her bustline in the lacey bra, which featured double straps on both sides.

The model and actress also wore nude lipstick and a smokey eye as she posed for the seductive photo.

Offering the camera the ultimate “smize,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum pouted her lips as she posed for the picture.

Moakler then confidently shared the picture with her nearly 400,000 followers on the platform.

Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler’s summertime bikini styles

After leaving the Big Brother house earlier this year, Moakler has taken to her social media to showcase her various bikini styles as the weather began to heat up.

In June, Moakler wore a gold-accented black bikini that showed off her curves. Wearing her hair in two French braids, the 47-year-old captioned the Instagram photo, “hope this isn’t to sexy for all you kids! I’m never going to get out of IG jail!” following it up with a laughing emoji.

Moakler showed off her glorious figure in early September to her Instagram followers, wearing a two-piece animal print string bikini.

Flaunting a more colorful style, the Wedding Singer actress donned another sting bikini set in July, featuring red, pink, and blue flowers. While standing in a pool, Moakler appeared bare-faced as she posed with freshly-wet hair and a blue belly button ring.

Tumultuous split with ex-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau

Not long after Moakler’s run on Celebrity Big Brother ended in February 2022, her then-boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for an incident allegedly going down at her residence.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Rondeau was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, vandalism, and battery, though not many details have been made public about the incident.

Moakler reportedly commented earlier this year that she would not be pressing charges and would support him “100%.”

Months later, Rondeau, also a model, revealed that the two had called it quits and alluded to some tension between the former couple.

“I broke up with Shanna months ago, and I’m happier than I have ever been,” he admitted to Life & Style in June. “I’m focusing truly on finding myself again as a person emotionally and mentally. I hope she finds what she’s looking for, but it’s not going to be me.”