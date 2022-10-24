Shanna looked amazing in the bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Shanna Moakler looked incredible in a selfie she shared this week.

The 47-year-old model stunned in a swimsuit in the photo.

Wearing her blonde locks loose, Shanna’s natural curls looked amazing while her hair was wet.

The former Miss USA wore an interesting mesh top for the occasion with added silver detailing.

Her natural beauty shone through when she went makeup free for the picture, which was shared with her 393k Instagram followers.

Shanna also kept her accessories to a minimum, adding just a pair of stud earrings to complete the look.

Pic credit: @shannahmoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler looks amazing in white dress

Shanna also turned heads last week when she shared another stunning snap with her followers.

The model looked beautiful in the photo, wearing a strapless white dress.

Her long hair looked sleek as she straightened it and styled it in a middle part.

Adding heavy eye makeup and false lashes to the glamorous look, Shanna wore a flattering nude lip as she smiled to show off her perfect white teeth.

Cryptically, Shanna captioned the picture, “When someone tells you to be yourself…do it. That’ll teach ’em.”

Shanna Moakler’s ex Travis Barker steps out with new wife Kourtney Kardashian

Elsewhere this week, Shanna’s ex-husband Travis Barker stepped out with his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian, at her sister Kim’s birthday party.

Travis, 46 — who shares children Landan, 19, and Alabama, 16, with Shanna, and playing stepfather to their 23-year-old half-sister Atiana De La Hoya — looked more loved-up with the reality star than ever as they held hands for the occasion.

Kourtney, 43, looked incredible in a floor-length black leather coat and figure-hugging black mini-dress.

Adding a pair of simple black strappy heels, the Poosh mogul wore her hair in her trademark sleek bob.

Blink-182 star Travis mirrored his wife’s look in a long coat and black baggy pants.

He added a beanie cap and silver chains around his neck as he led his new wife, who he married in May.

Joining the happy couple at the special dinner in Calabasas were her mom Kris Jenner and long-time beau, Corey Gamble.

Kourtney’s other sisters Kendall and Khloe, also appeared at the event, and the long-time friends of the family twins Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

Kim herself, who was celebrating turning 42, looked incredible in a long, white lace gown.

The sheer material cheekily showed off her black underwear, and she kept her jewelry simple with a gorgeous diamond pendant.

Carrying the tiniest silver sequined bag, Kim added a pair of white heels and wore her platinum hair loose down her back.