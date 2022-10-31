Shanna looked incredible in a swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Shanna Moakler made her name after being crowned Miss USA in 1995.

And 27 years later, Shanna Moakler has shown that she still has a knack for modeling.

The 47-year-old star looked amazing as she wore a black swimsuit this week.

With a plunging neckline that reached her navel, the swimwear also had cutout detailing at the sides.

Shanna looked incredible in the piece, which she styled by wearing her blond locks in two long French plaits.

Wearing false lashes to compliment her makeup look, fans also caught a glimpse of Shanna’s ‘Joga’ tattoo on her left arm.

The inking is the first two initials of her parents’ names — John and Gail — and is in their own handwriting.

Shanna showed off her figure in the swimsuit. Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler stuns in white dress

Elsewhere this month, Shanna looked incredible when she posed in a white dress.

The star — who shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 16, with her ex-husband Travis Barker and is also mom to daughter Atiana, 23, from her relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya — wowed in the strapless number.

Wearing her hair straightened and loose around her shoulders, Shanna glowed as she smiled towards the camera.

Keeping her makeup pretty natural to accentuate her stunning features, Shanna again added a pair of false lashes and a shade of light pink gloss to the look.

Shanna added a cryptic caption to the post shared on her Instagram.

“When someone tells you to be yourself…do it. That’ll teach ’em,” she told her fans while also adding the love heart and laughing face emojis.

Shanna Moakler shows off her incredible weight loss transformation

Meanwhile, Shanna has been looking amazing lately — and credits nutritionist David Allen with her transformation.

Recently sharing that she has been working on her fitness with the coach; this isn’t the first time Shanna has enlisted the help of the nutritionist.

Two years ago, the star posted some before and after photos of her amazing transformation from her time working with David.

“I started working with @davidallennutrition who finally got the hormones out of my system and got me eating properly — he custom makes plans to your bloodwork!! It’s epic!” Shanna wrote at the time. “I stopped eating for emotional pleasure and started eating to fuel my body.”

The star also revealed that she had undergone a ‘mommy makeover’ to fix her stomach muscles after having three children.