Shanna Moakler shows off in busty bikini

Shanna Moakler made sure she turned heads last weekend, and she did it in the tiniest of bikinis.

The ex of Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker continues to make headlines as her former flame enjoys married life with reality star Kourtney Kardashian.

Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shanna shared a sizzling poolside shot as she drew attention to her fit and curvy figure. She also picked a very skimpy swimwear look.

The photo showed the blonde close up in sunlight, backed by an outdoor swimming pool and lush greenery.

Looking like a total bombshell, the 47-year-old looked far younger than her years as she afforded a slight Pamela Anderson vibe.

Showing off in a wet and burgundy red bikini, Shanna highlighted her figure while soaking up the last of the summer rays, also offering no caption or geotag.

She posed wearing light makeup, opting for a dewy glow finish, plus trendy defined brows.

Shanna Moakler is still in the news after Travis Barker remarries

Shanna was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008. The former couple shares two children, Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, both of whom feature on their father’s social media.

Shanna also has a daughter with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Earlier this year, Shanna made headlines for speaking out as Travis was hospitalized for suffering from pancreatitis.

Shanna Moakler opens up on body transformation

The Celebrity Big Brother face has been making her own headlines, though, as she opens up on her fitness journey following a reveal that she was prescribed unnecessary hormones that led to a 40-pound weight gain.

“When I was put on the hormone testosterone, it made me gain 40 pounds. I was almost 170, which is very heavy for me. I was always 125 my whole life,” she shared. “Today I am 135! I do not expect to be what I once weighed in my ’20s or even ’30s for that matter, but I would like to feel healthy and strong for my age,” she told ET. There were positive words, though, as she added:

“I am in a place where I feel like I am close to my goals. I am also at a place where I am not only feeling the difference, I can actually see it too!”

Shanna has also revealed dedicating more of her time and energy to working out plus eating better.