Shanna Moakler shows off 20-lb weight loss in skintight spandex

Shanna Moakler stunned in skintight spandex. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler heated up the holiday season yesterday, showing off her recent weight loss in a sexy spandex outfit.

The 47-year-old Rhode Island native could be seen holding a plastic cup filled with orange bubble tea at the Topanga Mall in Los Angeles, California.

The deep green ensemble featured skintight leggings and a cropped halter top with a cheeky cutout in the center of her chest surrounded by dainty gemstones.

She accessorized the casual outfit with a pair of ASOS sneakers and a black zip-up hoodie that she wore hanging off her arms.

While sunglasses hid Shanna’s brilliant green eyes, her silky smooth hair looked fabulous as it blew in the breeze.

Despite her remarkable physical transformation, the Hollywood star appeared unphased as she strutted her stuff down the busy sidewalk with her phone and car keys in hand.

Shanna Moakler shows off her weight loss at the mall. Pic credit: LionsShareNews / BACKGRID

Shanna Moakler unveiled her trim figure in see-through blue lingerie

Shanna was in a “blonde state of mind” last month, rocking risqué lingerie that was almost entirely sheer in her bedroom.

The stunning mother stared directly into the camera as she posed in the scandalous blue number, which cinched at the waist to highlight her outstanding figure.

She wore her signature bright blonde locks straightened to perfection and draped over one shoulder.

Shanna Moakler shares weight loss secret along Bras N Things partnership

Let’s be honest, Shanna has always been beautiful, but she took things to a whole new level with the help of leading celebrity nutritionist David Allen.

The blonde bombshell took it all off, unveiling her gorgeous figure in barely-there yellow lingerie with tantalizing straps and delicate lace detailing by Bras N Things.

The brand’s goal is to “create a global community of confidence warriors,” as stated in their Instagram bio.

An ambassador for the brand, it’s safe to say that Shanna did them proud with this jaw-dropping post!

Shanna has been very open about her weight loss journey on social media, and it’s clear that the holistic approach has worked wonders for her body.

In an interview with Women’s Health magazine, she said David Allen “finally got the hormones out of my system and got me eating properly, he custom makes plans to your blood work!! It’s epic!”

She tagged her nutritionist and the clothing brand in the caption, adding, “Down 20! 10 more to go to hit my fitness goal!”

In addition to working with a nutritionist and altering her diet, Shanna also told Women’s Health about her new workout regime by The World of Bombshell.