Shanna Moakler poses in skintight spandex to show off weight loss

Shanna Moakler shocked fans with a weight loss update on social media.

The former pageant queen wore black and green fitness capris with a grey bra top, showing off her toned legs.

She kept it casual with her hair up in a bun and silver stud earrings.

Shanna is on a personal health goal to lose 30 pounds in a natural way.

She captioned the story, “I am down 20 lbs! 10 more to go!” She also credited her new weight to both Tana Ashlee and David Allen.

From bikini photoshoots to rocking crop tops, Shannah Moakler still has an incredible sense of fashion.

Shanna Moakler attends pageant event

Shanna is pageant royalty. From Miss New York to Miss USA, she won several of the biggest titles during her beauty career, which she retired from back in the 90s.

Now a director for both Miss Nevada and Miss Utah, she definitely turned heads with her red-carpet appearance at the recent Miss Teen USA competition.

She wore a thigh-skimming one-sleeve brown dress with several sheer cutouts, showing off her amazing physique.

She paired the look with a low ponytail, silver jewelry, and stiletto heels with black and gold details.

Shanna Moakler celebrates daughter

Like mother, like daughter; Shannah’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker is now a model and successful influencer and just debuted her biggest break so far.

Shanna recently took to social media to show that Alabama just started a collaboration with Pretty Little Thing.

The trendy collection, announced by the company in April, features everything from miniskirts to cropped jackets.

She captioned the advertisement photo by saying, “My daughter @alabamaluellabarker in her @prettylittlething campaign! #proudmama let’s keep this post light and fun please! ❤️🍭 👸🏼 love you bama!”

For the promotion, Alabama wore a light purple floral minidress with matching floral cutouts at her waist.

She rocked the look with a light blue denim jacket, a textured purple clutch bag, and a natural makeup look.

Alabama Barker is one of the kids Shanna shares with her ex-husband Travis Braker. Their other child is influencer and Charli D’Amelio’s boyfriend, Landon Barker.

She has been very vocal about co-parenting with both Travis and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

In an interview with ET, she opened up about their new family dynamic by saying, “My children are my first priority, and that’s one thing that I think Travis and I do agree on. That’s probably the only thing we agree on, but our children come first, and their happiness.”