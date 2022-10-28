Shanna Moakler stuns in white lingerie to show off her weight loss. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former model and pageant queen Shanna Moakler definitely knows how to work it behind a camera, and her social media is full of seductive photos to prove it.

Shanna recently blessed her Instagram followers with a photo where she posed in a white lace bodysuit and showed off her jaw-dropping figure.

The blonde bombshell stood in a pure white teddy, with spaghetti straps outlining the plunging lace neckline, showing off Shanna’s curves. Lace covered the midriff of the mom of three, showing off a body she works hard for.

Shanna displayed a soft glam look, with nude lips and a mellow smoky eye. Her signature blonde hair flowed down her back, parted in the middle, and styled straight.

Her full lips gave a pout to the camera, and she stood with her back slightly arched to showcase the entire ensemble, which left little to the imagination.

The former Playboy model, also previously married to Travis Barker, looked happy and healthy, especially after celebrating a recent weight loss.



Shanna Moakler is nearly to her goal in a weight loss journey

Earlier this month, Shanna took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate a huge accomplishment. She set a personal goal to lose 30 pounds on a mission to get healthier, and she announced she was almost there, having lost 20 pounds already.

She credited a team of professionals that have helped her stay committed to her goals. Her trainer, Tana Ashlee, is a Vegas-based weight loss expert and fitness guru who also works with ladies in the pageant industry, which Shanna is still currently involved in.

Shanna also enlisted the help of nutritionist David Allen, based in Los Angeles, who has worked with many A-List celebs in the past, like Janet Jackson and Zac Efron. David uses a holistic approach to help Shanna lose weight and take charge of her health.

Shanna’s chaotic relationship has played out in the media

After Shanna ended her run on Celebrity Big Brother in early 2022, she ended up making news when her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau was arrested for an incident that occurred at her home.

Although many details were unknown then, Matthew was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence, battery, and vandalism. Shanna publicly said she did not want to press charges and urged the authorities to drop the charges against Matthew.

Last week, it was reported that the charges were officially dropped regarding the incident, and Shanna and Matthew are still together, making their relationship work.