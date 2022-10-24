Shanna Moakler glows in nothing but a sheer robe. Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler is a stunning woman, and thankfully, she loves to grace her fans with her beauty.

On Sunday, Shanna did it again as she posed in nothing but a sheer robe while standing with her body turned away from the camera, and the effect was ethereal, with light coming through the see-through garment to create a glowy look.

While Shanna shared the risque pic to her Instagram Stories, it was sure to dazzle fans of the former Miss USA, who already has more than 393k followers on Instagram.

In the stunning shot, Shanna had her blonde hair pulled up into the perfect knot. She leaned to one side, resting her arm against the open door.

The sheer robe fell off the opposite shoulder as she looked down toward the ground.

The light in front of her came through the translucent fabric, giving her an angelic look.

Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler stuns in a skimpy bikini

Shanna Moakler’s artsy photo share comes hot on the heels of a skimpy bikini post that also wowed her fans. In it, the 47-year-old model stunned in a tiny black bikini while posing on the beach.

She kept her makeup neutral, and her blonde hair slicked back from playing in the water. Shanna accessorized with a pair of mirrored sunglasses and several bracelets. Stud earrings dotted her ears.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On the photo, she wrote, “I need a vacation! Where we going?”

She may really be ready for a break, too, after fiance Matthew Rondeau had his domestic violence charges from earlier this year dropped. He made a big announcement on his Instagram Stories, and Shanna made sure to reshare the news as both of them were clearly celebrating.

Shanna Moakler recently lost weight

It seems that Shanna might be sharing more photos of herself than usual, which could be due to the fact that she recently dropped 20 pounds and is really proud of it.

Travis Barker’s ex-wife announced just days ago that she’s down 20 pounds and working hard to take ten more pounds off.

The reveal came by way of a skimpy spandex workout gear photo where Shanna made sure to show off her slimmed-down waistline while she was working out.

In the sizzling selfie, she wore a taupe-colored sports bra and black capri-length spandex leggings with neon green detailing. Her whittled waist looked absolutely tiny, and her legs are definitely smaller now.