Shanna Moakler is dripping wet while tugging down bikini for pool time

Shanna Moakler got her pool time in as she stunned in a tight bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/KevanBrooks/Admedia

Shanna Moakler hopped on the bandwagon to join the dozens of other celebrities who have been showing some skin as they celebrate summer.

The 47-year-old former reality star and ex-wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker had her fans scrolling for more after she shared a sizzling new snap of herself posing in the pool.

Having recently hit the media again following the highly-publicized relationship and wedding between Travis and Kourtney Kardashian, the blonde bombshell seems to have regained her footing. Shanna, however, did previously shade the couple online by auctioning off her engagement ring from the musician.

Shanna looked much younger than her nearly 50 years of age as she casually stepped out of the water, grasping the sides of her bikini bottoms for a tug-down around her curvy hips.

With her white, manicured nails grazing her flat abs and her moonstone belly ring in plain view against her tanned skin, Shanna was a vision as she posed for her swimsuit pic.

The Miss New York USA pageant runner-up in 1995 rocked a multi-colored two-piece that hugged her physique for some busty action up top and thigh reveal down below.

Shanna pushed her platinum locks into a side-sweep that hung down around her flawless and make-up-free face, highlighting her plump lips that parted slightly to form a seductive pout.

The multi-talented star captioned her shot with, “Just enjoying the California sunshine! 🌞👙⚓️.”

Shanna Moakler goes nude for sizzling snap

Despite having a solid following of nearly 400,000 people and being fairly active on social media, Shanna does not often give fans the delight of seeing her figure in all its glory.

In June, however, Shanna kicked summertime off by sneaking a nude pic into her Instagram Stories section for a rare glimpse at her sensual side.

The beauty could be seen sitting on the floor sans clothing, curling her knees upwards to cover her lower sensitive area and her chest — which she also made sure to conceal with a perfectly-placed arm hug that wrapped around her torso.

Shanna Moakler reveals relationship status

In April of this year, Shanna took to her social media once more to clear up some gossip surrounding her tumultuous relationship with her now-ex boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, who was arrested previously for domestic abuse after Shanna wrapped up her Celebrity Big Brother 3 stint in February.

Shanna shared that she and Matt were officially not together anymore and that she understood why her fans were feeling triggered by rumors that she had stayed with him.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Shanna said, “I am single. Matthew and I are not together, however, we’re remaining cordial. I think he and I have a very deep love for one another. I understand why people are triggered. I know people who have been in relationships where there’s been any form of abuse, whether it’s mental, verbal, emotionally, it’s very, very triggering.”