Shanna Moakler sizzled in a busty bikini while pondering over a vacation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ByronPurvis/AdMedia

Shanna Moakler looked ready for a little rest and relaxation as she glammed it up for a tropical selfie.

The 47-year-old winner of the 1995 Miss New York USA pageant and the first runner-up at Miss USA that same year looked as stunning as always as she sat amongst some palm trees.

Her caption read, “I need a vacation! Where we going?” letting followers surmise that perhaps the lush scenery behind her may have either been from a previous trip or was the work of a backdrop.

The ex-wife of Travis Barker, with whom she shares son Landon and daughter Alabama, popped on some reflective, rounded shades to shield her eyes and showed off her curvy figure in a plunging bikini.

Shanna reached one hand slightly to the back of her head for a little posing action, letting her wet hair fall over her shoulder.

The top of the bikini wrapped behind her neck in a stringy, halter-style tie and her bent knees were just visible at the bottom of the shot.

Looking to have minimal makeup on, with her features smoothed to perfection with some subtle touches of foundation while her pout appeared glossy, Shanna let two diamond-looking ear studs be seen on one earlobe.

A small hint of a tattoo also showed on the inside of her arm and golden bangles decorated her wrist.

Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

While the stunner may appear to have it made as she continues to dominate the web with her skin-baring shots, Shanna proved she’s also just like the rest of us when she shared some weight-loss progress.

Shanna Moakler credits her figure to recent weight loss

Hopping onto her social media account for the update, Shanna looked gorgeous in an exercise bra and spandex pants as she excitedly told fans she had dropped 20 pounds and had 10 more to go to hit her goal.

She then tagged David Allen Nutrition and trainer Tana Ashlee for a shout-out as she showed off her toned abs.

Despite the weight loss appearing to have been recent, Shanna has shown that she can rock any look, even without shedding some pounds, as she proved earlier this summer.

Shanna Moakler poses unclothed to welcome summer

In June, Shanna had fans dropping their jaws when she posted a sizzling new snap, going nude for the amazing photo drop.

Looking every bit like a pin-up girl, Shanna worked it for the lens as she utilized some of her modeling skills and posed for the camera with her best sensual side.

Wearing just a tight choker around her throat, Shanna went without her clothes and sat down for a body-wrapped gaze.

Shanna hugged herself around the chest area to conceal her sensitive areas while her legs crossed over each other to hide her lower half.

With a solid 393,000 followers on Instagram, Shanna will undoubtedly keep up her hard work online as she continues to update her fans on her latest news and activity.