Shanna Moakler in string bikini says it’s ‘hot in the valley’

Shanna Moakler is turning up the heat in an animal print bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Shanna Moakler is setting the internet on fire after sharing a photo of herself wearing nothing but a tiny, animal print string bikini.

The Miss New York USA pageant winner shares on social media quite a bit but when it comes to bikini photos, this was a treat.

In the stunning picture shared on Tuesday night, Shanna is looking directly at the camera with her long, blonde hair swept to one side while posing in her bathroom.

The star of the show was Shanna’s leopard print string bikini that showed off all of her amazing curves. Her fingernails, perfectly polished with what looks to be Hailey Beiber’s very trendy “glazed donut” look were a perfect and simple accent.

She looped each thumb under the strings of her bikini bottom, almost covering the ties at the sides of the suit.

She kept her accessories simple as the string bikini did all the talking. On her wrist, the Celebrity Big Brother alum wore just one gold bracelet and her belly button piercing was visible.

She captioned the photo, “Hot in the valley this month! ❤️😝☀️bikini by @vix_global working on my fitness with @davidallennutrition” but it’s pretty clear that the hottest place on the planet right now would be the comments section of this post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shanna Moakler’s fans lit up the comments section with fire emojis. Pic credit: @shannamoakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler poses in the tub for breast cancer awareness

Shanna Moakler loves to share photos of herself and her fans love to see them. After all, she is a gorgeous woman!

Just last week, the 47-year-old model took to Instagram for another spicy photo share but in that case, it served a higher purpose.

Posing in a bathtub that looked to be full of bubbles, Shanna delighted her fans. It was a throwback photo she did for The Pink Project while she was working to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Shanna Moakler reconciled with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau

Big Brother fans know Shanna from the celebrity version of the show as she competed in the most recent season.

However, drama in her personal life overshadowed Shanna’s near-win as her boyfriend Matthew Rondeau just couldn’t seem to let Shanna shine.

While she was in the Celebrity Big Brother house, he started deleting all their photos together off his social media accounts. But it was when the show was over that’s when the drama really started.

Right after the finale of the show, Matthew took to Shanna’s Instagram account to tell the world they were done. Things got even uglier soon after when Shanna returned home and the pair argued, ultimately ending with police called and Matthew arrested.

But it didn’t take long for the pair to find their way back to each other despite the disturbing relationship drama that went on during the show.