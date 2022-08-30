Shanna Moakler gets covered in bubbles for bath time throwback

Shanna Moakler got in the tub to get covered in suds as she threw it back to a fun photo shoot for a good cause. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Shanna Moakler got temps soaring this week when she shared a flirty throwback pic with her devoted Instagram followers.

The 47-year-old ex-wife of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, who is currently married to Kourtney Kardashian, got into a throwback vibe as she shared a bathtub snap from when she posed for The Pink Project for breast cancer awareness.

Looking ageless with her facial features as taught as in her present-day pics, Shanna wore her hair in a swirly up-do, tendrils of curls making an elaborately styled coif.

Shanna’s face was made-up with a flawless touch of foundation, a bronzed highlighter on her cheeks, taupe lips, and dark sweeps of eyeliner outlining her lids.

The former beauty queen could be seen leaning forward slightly while going clothing-free in the tub, heaps of suds shrouding her chest and covering one arm as it rested on the tub side.

“Throwing it back to when I posed for The Pink Project! Raising awareness for breast cancer! 💕💕💕,” she captioned the stunning snap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanna Moakler (@shannamoakler) While the beauty appears to be enjoying her lasting fame, Shanna helped keep her name on the tip of everyone’s lips, following Kourtney and Travis’ engagement and subsequent wedding as she threw some shade at the new couple.

Shanna Moakler slams Kourtney Kardashian for ‘destroying’ her family

In May, Shanna stoked the flames and brought some past drama back to light as she slammed the whole Kardashian family for causing her pain and suffering.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Shanna accused Kourtney of causing undue heartache, saying that she and Travis’ two children only claimed she was an “absent” mother after Travis began dating Kourtney.

“My family’s broken because of this family, and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family. So, yay for me,” Shanna bemoaned as she threw the entire Kardashian clan under the proverbial bus.

Not long after ranting about Kourtney, Shanna took things a step further when she decided to let go of a particularly meaningful and sentimental item.

Shanna Moakler pawns off Travis Barker’s engagement ring

At the end of May, Shanna hit the headlines again after reports surfaced that the disgruntled Celebrity Big Brother star was auctioning off her engagement ring from her time with Travis.

“I’m sure people would assume that [it’s related to the wedding], but I simply wanted to find a proper seller, and Worthy.com is the most professional and I know will give this piece the attention it deserves,” Shanna said, according to Monsters and Critics.

While Shanna reportedly hoped to get at least $120,000 for the sparkler, the auction ended with the final bid coming in at just under $100,000.