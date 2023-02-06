Shania Twain makes bold fashion statement in oversized hat for Grammys arrival

Shania Twain made quite the fashion statement for the 2023 Grammys.

The iconic country music artist went bold for the biggest night in music and arrived ready to “play and have fun” with her look.

Shania first took to her Instagram Stories to share some snaps ahead of her arrival for the evening.

The 57-year-old Canadian star opted for a black-and-white polka-dotted suit and matching oversized hat from Harris Reed’s September 2022 Mise En Scene collection, inspired by the scenery and stage properties in plays and films.

Before heading to the Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Shania snapped a mirror selfie from her bedroom, showcasing her unique look.

Shania’s attire included a black bustier which she wore under her sequined suit jacket. The sequined pants had exaggerated flared bottoms, and her matching oversized tophat made for a memorable ensemble.

To further add some pizazz to her getup, Shania donned a long, fire-engine-red wig with fringe bangs, adding to the eye-catching aesthetic.

Shania, styled by Chris Horan, was also clad in a sparkly diamond choker from French jeweler Messika Jewelry.

“Off to the GRAMMYs!” she captioned her bedroom snap, also tagging the Grammys’ Instagram handle.

Over on her main Instagram feed, Shania shared some footage of herself arriving on the red carpet in Los Angeles.

The video, set to her song Queen of Me, panned from Shania’s feet slowly toward her head as she flashed a smile and tipped her hat.

Along with tagging the stylists responsible for her look, Shania captioned the Reel, “I came out to play and have fun on the @recordingacademy #grammys red carpet 😘❤️‍🔥.”

During her red carpet walk, Shania spoke with Jeremy Parsons and Janine Rubenstein, telling the hosts of her risky fashion choice, “You just never know what to expect now! I’m gonna keep you guessing!”

Shania said she wanted to incorporate the red wig for a “cheerful” pop of a “happy color.” “I knew I was going to be wearing black and white, and I wanted to have a bit of color,” she noted.

The country music legend was on hand at the Grammys to present the Best Country Album category, which Willie Nelson claimed.

How Shania stays healthy with diet and exercise

At 57 years old, Shania looks incredible, thanks to her dedication to diet and fitness. The brunette beauty starts her days early, waking between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m., and likes to begin with a meal, usually coconut water, avocado, and apple blended together. Shania avoids junk food and drinks smoothies between meals to stay satiated.

To stay active and fit, Shania enjoys playing tennis because it doesn’t feel like work to her. “With tennis, I forget that I’m working out because it’s a game,” she told The Cut. When she can’t commit to playing tennis, walking is Shania’s go-to alternative.

Shania’s skin looks fantastic, thanks to her skincare routine, which includes daily exfoliation, wearing sunscreen, and applying a Vitamin C complex. She even concocts her own exfoliant using olive oil, face cream, and sugar.

For Shania, feeling happy is how she gauges her wellness.

“Wellness, to me, is happiness,” she shared. “I’m so grateful to have a real sense of well-being.”