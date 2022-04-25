Shakira wears cut-out top for skin-baring look

Shakira showed off her insane physique in a skin-baring, cut-out top for her new music video. ©ImageCollect.com/ByronPurvis/Admedia

Shakira has been celebrating her latest single, Te Felicito, in the best way possible.

The superstar singer, 45, showed off her killer abs and toned body in some recent posts aimed to promote her new Spanish-infused song.

Shakira took to her social media page to give fans a glance at the new music video for her single, having worked with musical artist Rauw Alejandro for her latest endeavor.

Shakira showed off her abs in a cut-out top

The songstress gave fans an eye-full, posting a close-up shot of the upper half of her body along with a video clip from the Te Felicito music video that revealed more of Shakira’s sexy looks, including sensual lingerie and purple cargo pants paired with a purple crop-top.

For her solo, up-close shot, Shakira rocked lengthy, auburn locks that hung loosely and elegantly around her shoulders and gave the peace sign as she puckered her perfectly-glossed lips for the camera.

The purple top, which appeared to be made of shiny material, embraced Shakira’s physique in a body-hugging wrap-around design, with well-placed cut-outs allowing plenty of the singer’s arms, torso, and cleavage to peek through.

In her video clip, Shakira rocked a few more ensembles that celebrated the artist’s hard work in the gym as the material and outfit choices continued to display her defined proportions.

She could be seen wearing a baby-pink lingerie set in one part of the clip, complete with feathered wrists and a feathered bottom for the sheer top, as well as jamming out in some purple cargo pants with a matching purple crop-top that was tied off just under her sternum.

Fans were there for Shakira’s hot look

While Shakira may have been mostly trying to spread the word about her newest hit, her fan base had some other ideas about the Instagram posts.

Followers flocked to the singer’s social media page to share their comments about the looks, with most of them appearing to be in utter shock.

“Girl that’s fire!!!” wrote one enthusiastic fan, as another penned, “OMG IM BISEXUAL NOW!!!!! OMGGGGGGGG.”

Pic credit: @shakira/Instagram

Shakira proved just two years ago that she still has what it takes to remain one of the hottest musical artists on the scene when she and Jennifer Lopez stormed the Super Bowl stage for their energetic and sizzling half-time performance.

The singer is scheduled to release her new album, in which Te Felicito will be featured, sometime this summer.