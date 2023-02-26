Shakira gave thanks in a figure-hugging bodycon dress in a recent photo.

The Colombian songstress recently released a song named TQG with Karol G.

In a stunning photo, Shakira rocked a blue latex outfit in a picture in which she posed with a glacial background.

Her hair was tied back in a high ponytail, with two pieces pulled out at the front to frame her face. She was glammed up with a rose cheek blush, blue eyeshadow, and pink lipstick.

The 46-year-old beauty thanked her 83 million Instagram followers for their reception to her new song and showed appreciation to her long-time director, Jaume de Laiguana.

In the Instagram caption translated to English, Shakira wrote, “Thank you all for the amazing reception to tqg 💛💙❤️ Thank you@jaumedelaiguanafor always capturing the moments of my career.”

Shakira is surreal in a Burberry ad campaign

Shakira recently starred in an ad campaign for the British luxury brand Burberry.

The singer shared a clip with her IG followers in which she strutted toward a window in a sheer gown encrusted in crystals with the brand’s name in print around the midriff and chest.

She caught a purse and a ring in the surreal video in which she had her hair in a high ponytail and wore large diamond earrings.

The singer wore a different Burberry outfit in another Instagram share. In this clip, Shakira walked on a table in a lace top before spinning into a chic top and stockings with the brand’s signature check pattern.

Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy were chosen as the faces of the brand’s festive campaign.

Shakira’s diet and exercise routine

Shakira has maintained a toned physique throughout her career, and it’s largely thanks to her exercise and eating habits.

Marie Claire Australia noted that Shakira’s trainer Anna Kaiser puts the singer through dance interval workouts that are 90 minutes with a few breaks.

As a professional dancer, the beauty brings her own dance moves into the workouts, and the workouts help her train for her on-stage performances.

She keeps a consistent training regimen with six weekly sessions and has strength training sessions that include weightlifting.

Shakira doesn’t just dance to work up a sweat. She also performs HIIT workouts (High-Intensity Interval Training) and swimming.

As for her diet, the Colombian icon sticks to fresh products and avoids processed foods.

For example, leading up to her Super Bowl performance, Shakira eliminated sugar and dairy from her diet.

Her typical day starts with eggs or avocado with olive oil, followed by a green smoothie with plant-based protein.

She will have fish and a salad for lunch and a similar meal for dinner. The beauty also snacks on dark chocolate and enjoys pork chops to vary her diet.