Although Shakira has had a trying year with the separation from her longtime love and tax issues with the country, Spain, the singer still had it in her heart to extend thanks for Thanksgiving.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer took to her social media to share an intimate video featuring Shakira in selfie mode as she thanked her loyal fans.

The Colombian native looked gorgeous for the occasion in a black dress with cutouts down the center, showing some skin. Each of the black cutouts featured a thick circular piece of metal, holding the fabric in place and controlling the amount of skin shown by the songstress.

Shakira’s natural beauty was apparent as she began the clip with a smile, wearing very little makeup. The singer’s thick blonde hair featured a side part and was straight with curled ends as she extended gratitude to her fans.

She began the clip by wishing her 77.4 million fans and followers a Happy Thanksgiving.

She continued, “I just want to thank you for all the support and the love that you’ve given me throughout this year. It means a [sic] world to me, and I just feel very lucky.”

The short but sweet message appeared well-received, earning 471k likes and numerous comments.

Shakira could certainly use the support of loved ones and friends, as she ended her relationship with soccer star Gerard Pique after 12 years.

Shakira and Gerard Pique call it quits

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Shakira and Gerard ended their relationship in June after more than one decade as a couple.

At the time, the two released a statement, “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The relationship brought two sons, Milan and Sasha, into the world, and Shakira and Gerard have committed to co-parenting.

Shakira has kept her mind on her business, joining a partnership with Burberry and starring in a holiday-themed campaign for the brand.

Shakira serves as Burberry’s face for The Night Before

Shakira joined forces with Burberry to create a holiday advertising campaign with English rapper Burnaboy. The purpose of the holiday campaign was to drum up excitement for the gift-giving season, which has always been a lucrative time of year for businesses.

Shakira looked divine as she strutted her stuff in the Torso Solutions-directed video with snowy landscapes and angel wings. The video, called The Night Before, showed an excited Shakira as she made a list of gifts and rocked designer attire.

Shakira wore a Burberry-print dress and a sheer ensemble with crystal embellishments as she promoted the English brand.

In other Shakira news, she has a successful song out with Ozuna called Monotonia, showing the singer’s commitment to work while enduring difficult times.