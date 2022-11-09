Shakira went sheer in a gorgeous dress as the Colombian songstress posed for a picture shared on social media in collaboration with Burberry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Shakira showed her beauty and fashion sense in a dress created by Burberry.

The gorgeous Colombian native was perfection in a gown custom-made to fit her curves.

Shakira looked decadent in a dress dripping with diamonds and accessories to match.

The elegant look appeared on her Instagram account and the page for Burberry.

The share received more than 500k likes, not surprising considering how gorgeous the singer looked.

Shakira wore a sheer dress with head-to-toe tulle and a turtleneck.

Shakira stuns in Burberry dress show-off

The turtleneck was covered in diamond embellishments shaped like growing leaves.

The dress was decorated with crystals in varying shapes and sizes. Each crystal was placed in a different pattern, with many stones added to draw attention to different words and symbols.

The center of the bodice featured the letter “B” for Burberry, with sparkling wildlife surrounding the B.

Around Shakira’s waist were additional symbols of the brand, including the name Burberry in gray with diamonds adding some sparkle. The decorative effects became less pronounced on the skirt, which was by no means plain.

Shakira stood in front of a neutral background as she looked directly at the camera and pivoted her hips slightly.

She accessorized her look with a silver patent leather clutch and massive diamond earrings. The singer wore her blonde hair in a sleek high ponytail which showed off her delicate features and fabulous jewelry.

She also donned layered bracelets with a gold coin hanging from one piece.

For her makeup, she sported matte lips, mascara, and rosy cheeks, showing her natural beauty.

As Shakira revealed in the caption, fans could get a better look at the dress when she wore it in the festive film, The Night Before.

Shakira stars in Burberry campaign, The Night Before

Today, English designer Burberry dropped a look at their latest campaign, just in time for the holiday season.

Shakira starred in the film alongside Burnaboy.

The film, directed by Torso Solutions, featured snow, presents, and angel wings, all symbols of the holiday season.

Burberry added its own special touch, thanks to the iconic print that the label has been known for over the years.

A stunning Shakira strutted her stuff as she sparkled with items from her wishlist flying in the air. With the help of Burnaboy, who carried some of the goodies, Shakira received some holiday cheer in the form of material belongings.