Shakira enjoyed her red dress look so much that she decided to give matching ensembles to her team in a hilarious TikTok share.

The songwriter has shown her creativity by penning top-charting singles like Hips Don’t Lie.

But fans saw a new side to Shakira when she directed her latest social media share.

The Colombian beauty took to her TikTok yesterday for an amusing post.

The video began with Shakira, who recorded herself with a smile.

Shakira was a vision with long thick locks that were straight with a side part. Meanwhile, the singer sported natural makeup.

Shakira stuns in red for hilarious share

Shakira wore a red cutout dress with holes decorating the front and center of the garment.

The audio for the clip was from a radio show that has gone viral, with people interpreting the sounds and creating content to amuse others. During the clip, a man’s voice played as he showed what he would be wearing for the day. Then, the voice revealed that it would show what Dec, the other voice in the clip, would be wearing. Both voices began laughing, apparently amused by their outfit choices.

Shakira used a filter that placed a red dress on the person in the frame. Although Shakira actually wore a red dress, her stylists were not. When she focused on her team members, the special effects made both appear to be wearing red dresses.

Shakira looked quite amused by her creation, and so did her staff.

In a caption that accompanied the share, she wrote, “Loving my team in their red dresses!”

Fans were likely glad to see the singer in good spirits, especially considering her ongoing legal battles with Spain and separation from Gerard Pique.

Shakira’s hardcore workouts

Shakira has employed longtime trainer and friend Anna Kaiser to keep her in shape. Anna also prepared Shakira for her Super Bowl halftime performance with Jennifer Lopez.

Anna told E! News, “We alternate between strength and cardio intervals. Some days we do just cardio and then strength, and some days we start with strength and then do cardio, we like to mix it up.”

Shakira’s stamina was essential for the Super Bowl performance, where Shakira had to sing and dance live during a high-stakes concert.

Anna continued, “I want to make sure that she is improving her endurance so that she can go into a two-hour show and also has the strength and stamina to make it through a five-month tour.”

Shakira’s trainer did an excellent job because the singer killed it during her performance with Jennifer Lopez.